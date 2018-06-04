ISL 2018: Ex-Bengaluru FC defender Subhasish Bose joins Mumbai City FC on 2-year-deal

After excelling in India's first match against Chinese Taipei, this national team star has made the move.

Soumo Ghosh FEATURED WRITER News 04 Jun 2018, 11:19 IST

Subhasish Bose (Photo: ISL)

What's the story?

Former Bengaluru FC defender Subhasish Bose has penned a deal with Mumbai City FC,in a move that will see him stay at the club for two years.

OFFICIAL: After making his Indian National team debut at the Mumbai Football arena, @Subhasishbose17 liked our city so much that he decided to sign with us! 😜😉The promising left-back joins us on a two-year deal. Islanders, Let’s give him a warm welcome! #Subhasish2020 pic.twitter.com/rXP2rE0K5v — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 4, 2018

In case you didn't know...

After a semifinal finish in 2016, Mumbai City FC have not had as successful a season in 2017/18, finishing seventh in the league. Ahead of the upcoming season, the Islanders have been looking to shore up their defence, making the signing of Subhasish an all-important one.

The heart of the matter

Subhasish Bose has had a breakthrough season in Indian football, having starred in the left back position for Bengaluru FC, in a season that saw the Blues finish top of the league, and make it all the way to the ISL final, in their debut appearance.

Manager Albert Roca had played Subhasish in the left wing-back position, a role that he excelled in, during his time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. His exploits fown the left flank also helped the Blues win the inaugural edition of the Super Cup.

Such performances for his club prompted national team head coach Stephen Constantine to give him his international debut in the ongoing Intercontinental cap against Chinese Taipei, a match that India won 5-0.

What's next?

The 22-year-old former Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan fullback may have just signed for Mumbai City FC, but he is still with the national team at the moment, as the Blue Tigers gear up to face off against Kenya at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Monday.

Having shown his calibre on his international debut, Subhasish Bose will be looking yet another international cap.

Will the addition of Subhasish Bose help Mumbai City FC get a top-four finish in the ISL next season?