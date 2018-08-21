ISL 2018: Ex-Manchester City player Matt Mills signs for FC Pune City

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.24K // 21 Aug 2018, 12:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Mills playing for Manchester City

What's the story?

FC Pune City have completed the signing of seasoned English centre-back Matt Mills. The ex-Manchester City, Southampton, and Leicester City star has linked up with the Stallions ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season.

In case you didn't know...

Despite playing for several current top division sides, such as Manchester City, Southampton, Bournemouth, and Leicester City, Mills has made only two appearances in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

FC Pune City have announced, via Twitter, that they have signed Matt Mills ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. The defender was released by Barnsley at the end of the 2017/18 season, which allowed him to join Pune on a free transfer.

With valuable experience under his belt, he is a welcome addition in the heart of our defence 👊



Welcome to FC Pune City Matt Mills #BleedOrange #RakhtKesari pic.twitter.com/qHYVKxT114 — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) August 21, 2018

Mills has played for several top English clubs over his long career. The 32-year-old was a part of the famous Southampton academy, to begin with.

He first signed a professional contract with the Saints but was unable to break into the first team. Manchester City picked him up after hearing about his potential, but he was let go after three successive loan spells. The Englishman made his debut in the Premier League with the Citizens.

The 32-year-old then went on to play for several other English sides, such as Doncaster Rovers, Reading, Barnsley, Leicester City, Bolton, and Nottingham Forest.

Mills laid down his targets for the season in his first interview with Pune City. He talked about joining a club with a vision.

"As a footballer, it becomes important to join a club that has a vision and is professional. And that’s exactly what came across while I was discussing my role with the FC Pune City. The club’s ambition to reach new heights maintaining a healthy balance between young and experienced players is a refreshing and exciting prospect," said Mills in his first interview with FC Pune City.

What's next?

FC Pune City enjoyed a terrific season last time around. The Stallions finished in a top-four spot and qualified for the playoffs. However, they were completely outclassed by Bengaluru FC in the playoffs and were eliminated as a result.

With a new coach at the helm, Pune City will once again go looking for that elusive top-four spot during the 2018/19 Indian Super League. They have bolstered accordingly, as well, with the signings of proven ISL superstars Robin Singh and Iain Hume. Can Pune City repeat the feat of 2017/18? Only time will tell.

Will Matt Mills prove to be a good defensive signing for FC Pune City? Do let us know in the comments below.