ISL 2018: FC Goa sign Senegalese centre-back Mourtada Fall

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 988 // 20 Jul 2018, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mourtada Fall (left)

What's the story?

FC Goa officially announced 30-year-old defender Mourtada Fall as their latest signing. The Senegalese footballer is vastly experienced and even has 3 caps for the National team.

In case you didn't know...

Mourtada Fall started his professional playing career with Moghreb Tétouan, which is a Moroccan football club that plays in the First-tier Botola Maroc Telecom. The giant centre-back then moved to Al-Arabi Sporting Club and later to Al-Salmiya SC, both clubs based in Kuwait.

However, he did not have the best of time in Kuwait and decided to move back to his old club Moghreb Tétouan. After a solitary season there, Mourtada was roped in by Wydad Athletic Club, another Moroccan sports club based in Casablanca and he stayed there from 2015–2017. Wydad Athletic is a very successful club and has also won the CAF-Champions League in 2017. After an extremely successful stint here, the pacy defender then enjoyed a brief period at Moghreb Tétouan, which was his third time with the club.

The heart of the matter

FC Goa announced the signing of Fall via an innovative video on Twitter. It was like a gameplay video in which a player is being introduced.

He's big, he's fast and he'll let no ball go past! Join us in welcoming Mourtada Fall! 👊 #WelcomeMourtada pic.twitter.com/eLSHMvePtA — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 20, 2018

Mourtada Fall has years and years of experience, and that is bound to do FC Goa a lot of good. The defender is known for his speed and ability to clear the ball from danger zones timely. The 30-year-old is very much capable of wreaking havoc for any forward of the opposition, provided the current squad bonds well with him.

What's next?

FC Goa were slow to start in the transfer season but they have definitely arrived on the scene with a bang with their latest signing of Mourtada Fall. Ex-Bengaluru keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte, Indian winger Jackichand Singh, midfielder Lenny Rodrigues, and defender Nirmal Chettri are some of the Gaurs' other intelligent signing.

FC Goa finished 3rd last season and are en route to building a formidable unit which looks capable of taking it a step further.

What is your take on FC Goa's latest signing and how it may help them in the coming season? Do let us know in the comments section below.