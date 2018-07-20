Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018: FC Goa sign Senegalese centre-back Mourtada Fall

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
News
988   //    20 Jul 2018, 13:48 IST

<p>Mourtada Fall
Mourtada Fall (left)

What's the story?

FC Goa officially announced 30-year-old defender Mourtada Fall as their latest signing. The Senegalese footballer is vastly experienced and even has 3 caps for the National team.

In case you didn't know...

Mourtada Fall started his professional playing career with Moghreb Tétouan, which is a Moroccan football club that plays in the First-tier Botola Maroc Telecom. The giant centre-back then moved to Al-Arabi Sporting Club and later to Al-Salmiya SC, both clubs based in Kuwait. 

However, he did not have the best of time in Kuwait and decided to move back to his old club Moghreb Tétouan. After a solitary season there, Mourtada was roped in by Wydad Athletic Club, another Moroccan sports club based in Casablanca and he stayed there from 2015–2017. Wydad Athletic is a very successful club and has also won the CAF-Champions League in 2017. After an extremely successful stint here, the pacy defender then enjoyed a brief period at Moghreb Tétouan, which was his third time with the club.

The heart of the matter

FC Goa announced the signing of Fall via an innovative video on Twitter. It was like a gameplay video in which a player is being introduced.

Mourtada Fall has years and years of experience, and that is bound to do FC Goa a lot of good. The defender is known for his speed and ability to clear the ball from danger zones timely. The 30-year-old is very much capable of wreaking havoc for any forward of the opposition, provided the current squad bonds well with him.

What's next?

FC Goa were slow to start in the transfer season but they have definitely arrived on the scene with a bang with their latest signing of Mourtada Fall. Ex-Bengaluru keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte, Indian winger Jackichand Singh, midfielder Lenny Rodrigues, and defender Nirmal Chettri are some of the Gaurs' other intelligent signing. 

FC Goa finished 3rd last season and are en route to building a formidable unit which looks capable of taking it a step further. 

What is your take on FC Goa's latest signing and how it may help them in the coming season? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018 FC Goa Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF) Football Transfer News
Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
ISL 2018: ATK sign ex-FC Goa star Manuel Lanzarote
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa signs Nirmal Chettri for upcoming season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa sign goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte from...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters sign goalkeeper Naveen Kumar...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa sign midfielder Lenny Rodrigues from...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-FC Goa defender Narayan Das joins Delhi...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: Golden boot winner Ferran Corominas rejects...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Hugo Adnan Boumous extends stay with FC Goa
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa sign Manipuri winger Imran Khan from...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Jackichand Singh signs for FC Goa from Kerala...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us