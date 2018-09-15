ISL 2018: Five key players for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: indiansuperleague)

Indian super league season five is about to start and teams preparation is at full swing. Former Everton star, Tim Cahill recently signed for Jamshedpur FC making ISL more exciting and attractive this year. In the past four seasons, many legendary players have played in the ISL such as Del Piero, Diego Forlan etc. due to which the standard of the league has risen with the time. After the addition of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC last year the league has become more competitive.

Bengaluru FC has a stellar record of winning silverware every season after its inception in 2013. This season they will be aiming to forget their last season's defeat against Chennaiyin FC in the final and continuing to winning ways.

The Five players who will play a key role in the ISL 5th edition for Bengaluru FC are:

1) Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

The captain of Bengaluru FC and Indian football team, Sunil Chhetri is still going strong after turning 34 years old last month. He will be the most important player for Bengaluru FC this season. During the last season, Chhetri scored 14 goals and was the top Indian goal scorer of the league. His fine goalscoring form can help Bengaluru FC win their first title Indian super league title this season. Sunil Chhetri has scored 0.67 goals per game in the ISL.

Along with the goals he brings extra motivation to the team. There are no doubts about his leadership skills. He is also currently the top scorer for Indian national team. He is the key attacking player for the ISL team this season.

