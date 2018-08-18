ISL 2018: Former Premier League player Andre Bikey signs for ATK

Andre Bikey in action for former club Jamshedpur FC

What's the story?

It is official that André Bikey-Amougou has signed for two-time Indian Super League champions ATK.

In case you didn't know...

The 33-year-old made his debut in the Indian Super League when he signed with NorthEast United in 2015.

The centre-back has represented various clubs across the globe. He started his career at Espanyol's junior side. Later on, Bikey, who is known for his physical presence, spent his time in Portugal, playing for clubs such as Marco, Paços Ferreira, and Desportivo Aves. This is where he learned his football and came to the forefront.

Russian club Shinnik Yaroslavl came knocking in 2005 and he signed for them. The defender then moved to Loko Moscow before the then English Premier League side Reading signed him on loan. Bikey impressed Reading's management and made a permanent move to the club. Burnley, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, and Charlton are the other four clubs he played for in England before making a move to India.

The heart of the matter

ATK announced, via twitter, that they have roped in the Cameroonian defender.

Bikey, who has also represented his nation on multiple occasions, is no stranger to the ISL. He played for NorthEast United in 2015, Pune City in 2016, and most recently for Jamshedpur FC in the previous season.

What's next?

The defender has been impressive with his performances in the Indian Super League and has a huge fan base, making him a great signing for the Red and White outfits. With his signing, ATK have certainly bolstered their backline.

The two-time champions had a terrible campaign last time and finished at 9th position. They conceded 30 goals in their 18 matches, which is only behind Delhi Dynamos' 37. Steve Coppell, the new ATK coach, will have to work on the defensive aspect on a priority basis and they have already taken a step in the right direction with the latest signing.

Will Andre Bikey help in curbing the leakage of goals for the Kokata-based side? Do share your opinion in the comments section below.