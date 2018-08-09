Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Former Real Madrid Castilla midfielder Marcos Tebar returns to Delhi Dynamos from FC Pune City

Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
122   //    09 Aug 2018, 15:03 IST

Marcos Tebar
Marcos Tebar

Delhi Dynamos had had a miserable season in 2017-18, but have secured a major midfield signing in the form of Marcos Tebar, who will be making a return to the captial after a season at FC Pune City.

Tebar, who is from the famous Real Madrid academy in Spain, has signed a one-year deal with the Dynamos after his contract ran out at FC Pune City.

“I can’t wait to step on the field and wear the Dynamos jersey again. This is the club where I made a name for myself in India and I am very excited to be back,” Tebar said.

Delhi have already started rebuilding for the new season, with signings like Memo and Narayan Das. Most recently, they had also announced the signing of their new manager for the season, Josep Gombau, who had coached the youth teams of Barcelona, before a move to Australia also saw him at the helm of the Socceroos' youth team.

“We are extremely happy to have Tebar sign for the club. He is someone who knows the club well and loves playing for the club so that is the passion that we want from our players. He’s coming on the back of a fantastic season and we are hopeful he can replicate his performances this year as well,” Gombau said.

Tebar is considered to be one of the top foreign midfielders in ISL at the moment, after he helped both Delhi and FC Pune City secure a top-four finish in the cash-rich tournament in the 2016 and the 2017/18 seasons, respectively.

Having played for a number of Spanish clubs like Rayo Vallecano and Girona FC, Tebar is set to bring heaps of experience back into the midfield, something that Delhi have missed last season.

Can Delhi Dynamos go one better than ISL 2016 and make it to the final in the 2018/19 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.




Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED COLUMNIST
