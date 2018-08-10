ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC sign Carlos Calvo, Pablo Morgado, Sergio Cidoncha for the upcoming season

Carlos Calvo, Pablo Morgado and Sergio Cidoncha have joined Jamshedpur FC Ent

What's the story?

Jamshedpur FC have added a trio of Spanish players for the upcoming Hero ISL 2018-19 season. The three signings were announced back-to-back as the Tata Steel owned club displayed their statement of intent.

In case you didn't know...

Jamshedpur FC had an exciting debut season in ISL last year although they were unlucky not to make the final stages of the competition after narrowly missing out. The club from the Steel City made a host of signings like Subhashis Roy Chowdhury, Raju Gaikwad, and Dhanachandra Singh while appointing Spaniard Cesar Ferrando as their head coach.

The heart of the matter

Today, however, the signings were all foreigners and incidentally, they were all Spanish players. Carlos Calvo, who has top-flight experience in Europe with Granada and Udinese, joins the club as a versatile attacking midfielder. Carlos was visibly happy with the start of his new adventure in India and was thankful to the manager and management for giving him the opportunity.

Two of our new signings have now made it to the spotlight. And now our third revelation!



Jamshedpur vaasiyon! We present to you, @ccalvo19! 🔥🤩#JamKeKhelo #JoharCalvo pic.twitter.com/0mWNhOTwkm — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 10, 2018

28-year-old Sergio Cidoncha is a midfielder who was an Atletico Madrid youth system graduate before representing teams like Real Zaragoza and Albacete. Sergio spoke about the impressive fans of the Jamshedpur club and wished to repay their passion with hunger and desire on the pitch.

Jamshedpur vaasiyon, we have another surprise in store for you! 😉



Presenting our second signing of the day 👉🏻 @SergioCidoncha! 🤩#SwagatHoSergio #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/OSUYEzknmA — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 10, 2018

The third and final signing was Pablo Morgado – the 29-year-old who is a right-winger and previously had a spell with Cesar Ferrando at CF La Nucia. Pablo was thankful to his manager for signing him and expressed his excitement before starting a new phase of his career in India.

Newly appointed coach Cesar Ferrando was delighted to have the new signings on board and promised plenty of goals and an attractive brand of football. He claimed that the trio of signings perfectly fit the profile of players he wished to add for improving the quality of the team. CEO of the club Mukul Choudhari was satisfied with the signings and felt the management has done their part to give the coach the right players he wanted and was expectant that the new arrivals would make an immediate impact.

What's next?

Jamshedpur FC will depart for Madrid, Spain on the 14th of August to take part in the pre-season camp. The team will be playing five matches during this month-long tour.