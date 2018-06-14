ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC sign Dhanachandra Singh

The defender completes a move to Jamshedpur after his contract with Chennaiyin expired.

Dhanachandra Singh in action for Chennaiyin (Image credits - ISL)

What's the story?

Defender Dhanachandra Singh has joined Jamshedpur FC after his contract with Chennaiyin FC expired at the end of the previous season. The two time Indian Super League champion will link up with the Men of Steel for the upcoming ISL campaign.

In case you didn't know...

The Manipur-born Defender has had a trophy-laden career so far and has been a serial winner throughout his professional career. He has won the Indian Super League twice, both times with his ex-employers Chennaiyin FC. The Manipur-born defender has also won the I-League, IFA Shield, and the Federation Cup once.

Heart of the matter

Jamshedpur FC took to Twitter to announce that they have completed the signing of Indian international Dhanachandra Singh. The Tata Steel-owned side asked supporters to put on their creative hats as they posted a riddle regarding Singh's unveiling.

BREAKING NEWS! We've added another player to our roster. Can you guess who he could be using this VERY simple hint? 😝



Unveiling tomorrow! 😉#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/uhP9q1yUQ1 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) June 13, 2018

A very easy riddle to solve, fans quickly came up with the answer before Jamshedpur FC themselves revealed the Centre-Back.

Last year's debutants - Jamshedpur FC - have been slow to react in the transfer market, as they look to build upon their fifth-place finish in the previous campaign.

Jamshedpur FC missed the playoff spots by a narrow margin. The Men of Steel finished fifth, one place below the automatic qualifying spots. Although they had a formidable backline, their attackers misfired heavily, scoring just 16 goals in 18 matches.

What's next?

The Tata Steel side will be looking to improve their attacking prowess going into the 2018-19 Indian Super League campaign. However, a majority of their signings in the pre-season have been defenders. Raju Gaikwad, Pratik Chowdhary, and Dhanachadra Singh are joined by goalkeeper Subashish Roy Chowdhury.

The Men of Steel will now look to sign some quality strikers to avoid the same fate as the previous season.

