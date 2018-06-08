Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC bring in Souvik Chakrabarti 

The 26-year-old signs a three-year contract with the Islanders.

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News 08 Jun 2018, 15:18 IST
165

Souvik Chakrabarti
Souvik Chakrabarti

What's the story?

Mumbai City FC continue their preparation for the 2018/19 Indian Super League season by signing Souvik Chakrabarti. The midfielder joins the Islanders from Jamshedpur FC.

In case you didn't know...

Chakrabarti started his footballing career at Mohun Bagan. After spending his youth career at Bagan, Chakrabarti made the move to Air India. After stints at Air India and United, Chakrabarti was re-signed by Mohun Bagan. Souvik helped Bagan claim the 2014-15 title and even captained the side on one occasion.

The 26-year-old then moved to Delhi Dynamos on loan for three straight seasons, before signing with Jamshedpur FC for the 2017-18 ISL season.

Heart of the matter

Mumbai City FC announced via their official Twitter account that the club has completed a deal for Souvik Chakrabarti. The versatile midfielder joins the Islanders on a three-year deal.

Chakrabarti was part of a Jamshedpur side, who were making their debut in the 2017/18 season. He was signed in the fourth round of the Indian draft by Jamshedpur FC. The versatile midfielder was deployed at the right-back position by manager Steve Coppell for most of the season. However, Chakrabarti could not help his side reach the playoffs, as they finished fifth.

Mumbai will now have the services of Souvik Chakrabarti for the next three seasons and will hope that the 26-year-old helps improve the team.

What's next?

The Islanders endured a tough 2017/18 campaign. They finished seventh in the league table and were knocked out of the domestic cup at the round of sixteen stage.

However, Mumbai City FC has been quick to move in the transfer market. So far they have made some decent signings to ensure that their next ISL campaign is better than their previous one.

Souvik Chakrabarti is the second signing Mumbai have made in the last few days after they signed full-back Subhashish Bose.

ISL 2018 Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC Souvik Chakraborty Indian Football
