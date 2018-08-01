Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC complete the signing of Bipin Singh

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
642   //    01 Aug 2018, 15:35 IST

Singh scored against his future employers Mumbai City, while playing for ATK.
Singh celebrates after scoring against future employers Mumbai City while playing for ATK.

What's the story?

Mumbai City FC have completed the signing of 23-year-old Indian midfielder Bipin Singh. Singh, who last played for ATK joins Mumbai on a two-year contract.

In case you didn't know...

Born in Manipur, Singh joined local side Wafa Wangoi Club in order to develop his skills. He stayed with the club for three years, before moving on to Manipur Police Sports Club.

Shillong Lajong took the youngster in their academy after he displayed encouraging signs. It was at Lajong, that Singh signed his first professional contract. The 23-year-old stayed with Shillong Lajong for five years, before taking a crack at the ISL with ATK.

The heart of the matter

The Islanders took to Twitter to announce their latest signing. Midfielder Bipin Singh joins from ATK on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old played a little part for ATK last season. However, he showed signs of promise whenever called upon. In total, Singh appeared four times for ATK in the league last season, scoring one goal.

Mumbai City have been rebuilding their squad from scratch, ahead of the 2018-19 Indian Super League season. The Islanders have signed some important players for their squad: such as Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Shouvik Ghosh, and Mohammed Rafique.

Joining that revolution is Bipin Singh, who becomes the latest signing for the Islanders.

What's next?

The Islanders didn't enjoy the best of campaigns last time around. During the 2017-18 Indian Super League season, the Mumbai-based side could only rack up seven wins out of their eighteen matches. They ended up at the seventh place on the table at the end of the season.

However, a new season brings a new opportunity. The one-time table-toppers will look to rekindle old habits and finish in a playoff spot this time around. Time will tell whether their squad is strong enough to do so.

Will Singh improve the Mumbai squad ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season? Do let us know in the comments below.

ISL 2018 ATK Mumbai City FC Bipin Singh Indian Football Football Transfer News
Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
