ISL 2018: Nishu Kumar, Semboi Haokip sign contract extension with Bengaluru FC

Both the players will remain with the Blues for another two years.

Nishu Kumar (left) in action

Bengaluru FC fans can rejoice as both Nishu Kumar and Semboi Haokip have extended their contracts with the team. Both the players have put pen to paper on a deal that will keep them contracted to the 2017-18 ISL runners-up till 2020.

Bengaluru FC continues to be one of the success stories of Indian football. Formed just four years ago, the Blues have dominated the Indian football scene. Bengaluru jumped ships ahead of the 2017-18 season when they switched over to ISL from the I-League.

The Bengaluru based side enjoyed a decent debut campaign in the ISL, finishing as runners-up. They went on to better that position in the inaugural Indian Super Cup, when they beat East Bengal to become the Champions.

Nishu Kumar and Semboi Haokip have signed a two-year contract extension with Bengaluru FC, the club confirmed via their official Twitter account.

Much of Bengaluru's success has been credited to departing coach Albert Roca, who guided the team to a second place finish, while also winning the domestic cup.

While Roca's departure will be a huge setback to Bengaluru, they must now quickly start rebuilding for his successor. The first step they have taken to keep two good important players contracted to the club seems to be a good one.

Fullback Nishu Kumar was ever present in the Bengaluru side this year. He was selected for the starting XI twenty-six times and even contributed by scoring three goals. On the other hand, new signing Haokip played eleven games for the Blues, while scoring three goals as well.

Teams have already started strengthening their squads ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. Ahead of that, however, the Blues have to compete in the AFC Cup knockout stages, after they completed a final-day turnaround, with the help of Aizawl FC, to make it out of the group stage.