ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Gokulam Kerala FC striker Kivi Zhimomi

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 706 // 25 Jul 2018, 14:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kivi Zhimomi celebrates after scoring a goal

What's the story?

The Nagaland-born footballer Kivi Zhimomi has been officially signed by NorthEast United for the upcoming ISL season.

In case you didn't know...

The young forward was with I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC last season. He impressed all the critics with his performances and drew the attention of The Highlanders.

In his 11 matches Kivi played for Gokulam, he scored two important goals (both match-winning ones against East Bengal and Shillong Lajong, respectively). The forward is extremely swift and a promising prospect. He was relatively unknown before the previous season but surely arrived with a bang. The 22- year old caught the attention of one and all for his work rate and the effort he puts in when on the field.

The tall striker is extremely adaptable and can also play on the wings and as a central midfielder.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United FC announced, via their official Twitter handle, the signing of the 22-year old Naga player.

You guessed right!



The wonderboy, Kivi Zhimomi, from Nagaland bolsters our attack as he joins us for the 5th season of the @IndSuperLeague! 🙌#8States1United #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/PTrVvzhGHb — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) July 24, 2018

The Naga striker also recently got a national team call-up. Team coach Stephen Constantine decided to include the young player in the SAFF Championship preparatory camp, which is set to begin on July 28. 34 players have been included in all to preparefor the 2018 edition of the SAFF Championship, which will begin on September 4 in Bangladesh.

What's next?

The Highlanders had a dismal outing at the ISL last season and finished rock bottom at 10th place, managing to win only 3 of their 18 games. With the promising signings of Nikhil Kadam, Kivi, and also retaining four players, NorthEast United have finally arrived at the transfer scene and will hope for a change in fortune in the upcoming season.

Firstly, getting the National team call-up and then becoming the first Naga Player to play in the ISL, Kivi Zhimomi is having a terrific year. However, the onus will now lie on him to not get too excited and focus on his game in order to fulfill the high expectations that he has set for himself.

What is your opinion on NorthEast United's latest signing? Do you think the young striker will go on to become the top goal scorer for The Highlanders? Shoot off your opinions in the comments section below.