ISL 2018: Sairuat Kima, Gursimrat Singh Gill sign for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC signs the promising duo in a bid to strengthen their backline.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 11 Jun 2018, 17:59 IST

Gursimrat Singh (L), Sairuat Kima (R) are the latest signings for Bengaluru FC

What's the story?

Bengaluru FC have strengthened their backline as they sign young defenders, Sairuat Kima and Gursimrat Singh Gill. The two players join last year's ISL runners-up on a two-year deal, running until the end of next season.

In case you didn't know...

Kima and Gill are some of the countries hottest prospects going forwards. However, both the players have little exposure at the top level.

Sairuat Kima started his career with DSK Shivajians, before moving on to Jamshedpur FC. However, Kima did not play a single match for Jamshedpur in their debut Indian Super League campaign. The youngster finally got a chance to impress in the Super Cup but was substituted for goalkeeper Rafique Ali, after Subrata Pal was given his marching orders by the referee.

Gill, on the other hand, started his senior career with Bengaluru FC, before moving to NorthEast United for the 2017/18 ISL season.

Heart of the matter

The inaugural Super Cup winners, Bengaluru FC, took to Twitter to announce the double signing of Gursimrat Singh Gill and Sairuat Kima, on a two-year deal.

Kima is being brought in from Jamshedpur FC, for whom he appeared just once last season. On the contrary, former Bengaluru player Gursimrat Gill signs from North East United. Both the players will hope to have an impact over the course of the next two seasons.

The Blues have reinforced their backline with the additions of @gill_gursimrat and Sairuat Kima, who sign on two-year deals. #BackAndBlue #WeAreBFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/RPs5eGBNwg — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 11, 2018

The Blues once again got creative with their announcement, even reeling in the ever dependable Udanta Singh to help with it.

The Sunil Chhetri led side dived into social media to dig up a tweet from Sairuat Kima's old club DSK Shivajians, in which he is being praised for keeping Udanta in check

Both Udanta and Bengaluru FC's twitter accounts then initiated an interaction which ended up with the two players being announced.

Okay, then! 🔵 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 11, 2018

What's next?

Bengaluru FC have been very active in the transfer market so far, bringing in players left, right, and center. They have signed a couple of brilliant prospects for the future, in the form of Kima and Gill. Only time will tell whether they are able to provide Bengaluru any significant contributions. How do you think the two can impact the team's backline? Do let us know in the comments section below.