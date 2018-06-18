ISL 2018: Steve Coppell appointed as new ATK head coach

The Ex-Manchester United star joins the two-time ISL champions.

Steve Coppell in a press conference for Jamshedpur FC

What's the story?

ATK have appointed Englishman Steve Coppell as the head coach, for the upcoming 2018/19 Indian Super League season. Coppell leaves last year's debutants Jamshedpur FC to link up with the two-time ISL winners.

In case you didn't know...

Coppell has had a long list of teams managed throughout his career. The ex-Manchester United man started his managerial career at Crystal Palace. He was appointed as manager for the Eagles four times throughout his career (1984-93, 1995-96, 1997-98, 1999-00)

The Red Devil also managed United's rivals Manchester City, along with Brentford, Brighton, Reading, and Bristol.

Coppell then served as the technical director for Crawley Town and Portsmouth, before landing his first managerial job in India as the head coach of Kerala Blasters. He then switched allegiances to Jamshedpur FC for their debut campaign.

The heart of the matter

Ex-Manchester United and England player Steve Coppell is set to preside over his third managerial reign in the space of three years. The Englishman has joined ATK as the head coach after the position was left open.

ATK were also in talks to bring back former coach Jose Francisco Molina for the top role, Sportskeeda has learned. In fact, Molina was said to be the front-runner at one point, only for the negotiation to collapse over the Spaniard's wage demands.

Owner Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Coppell, praising his unique strategies and enthusiasms, "One of the world's most respected wingers and an exceptional manager himself, I am hopeful Steve will lead the way for ATK with his unique strategies and his enthusiasm," ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a press release.

New coach Steve Coppell was also glad to join the two-time ISL champions, hoping to match the fans' expectations.

"ATK have a proud history in the ISL and I hope that with the hard work and skill, we can match the ambitions of our fans and everyone associated with the club," Coppell stated.

What's next?

ATK endured a terrible 2017/18 campaign and had to part ways with coach Teddy Sheringham midway through the season. Ashley Westwood then took over for the remaining ISL season, before Robbie Keane took over as player-manager.

The Kolkata-based outfit will hope that Coppell brings about some much-needed stability with himself and return the two-time champions to their rightful place.

