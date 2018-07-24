Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018: Sunil Chhetri extends Bengaluru FC contract until 2021

Sagnik Kundu
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
343   //    24 Jul 2018, 18:15 IST

Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Fortress until June 2021, the club announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

This comes amidst reports suggesting that Kolkata giants East Bengal had approached Bengaluru to acquire the services of their star man. Chhetri's previous contract, which he signed ahead of the club's move to the ISL, ran until 2020. However, now that he has signed a one-year extension, all speculations are sure to die down.

The 33-year-old forward, who was recently named as the AIFF Player of the Year (for a record fifth time), responded to the news in a statement released by the club: “I have always said that this club and these fans have been the most fantastic experience of my life and signing a new deal here is only a way of giving back to a club that has given so much to me. I’ve made some fantastic memories here and I believe there are many more to make.”

Parth Jindal, CEO of Bengaluru FC said: “It’s special to have Sunil Chhetri play for us. He is, by far, the fittest player around and he has proven so many times that age is just a number. We are excited to have Sunil the player, more excited to have Sunil the leader and most excited to have Sunil the enigma.

"His hunger, desire and passion is immense and he is the torchbearer of Indian football. For us, the club was built around Sunil and continues to do so. We hope he stays for as long as possible at BFC in the capacity of a player and beyond."

Chhetri has been Bengaluru's longest serving player, having joined way back in 2013, when the club first came into existence. During his time at the club, he has scored 42 goals in 94 league matches, winning two I-League titles, two Federation Cup titles and the inaugural edition of the Indian Super Cup.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018 Bengaluru FC Football Sunil Chhetri Indian Football
Sagnik Kundu
FEATURED COLUMNIST
I spend every day at office wondering how they got the table through the door.
ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: 'Memories of Indian Super League final loss...
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri bags double honour at Bengaluru FC Awards...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: Sunil Chhetri scores a goal against 'The...
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri awarded 2017 AIFF Player of the year,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: New home kit launched by Bengaluru FC, drawing...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC all set to rope in Chencho Gyeltshen
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Extension offer in hand, Albert Roca leaves...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Why signing Chencho Gyeltshen is a tactical and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us