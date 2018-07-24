ISL 2018: Sunil Chhetri extends Bengaluru FC contract until 2021

Sagnik Kundu FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 343 // 24 Jul 2018, 18:15 IST

Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Fortress until June 2021, the club announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

💥BOOM! He's not waiting to let it run out, and skipper @chetrisunil11 has signed an extension to his current contract, keeping him in Bengaluru blue for three more seasons! #Chhetri2021 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Aw1MbzJlyo — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 24, 2018

This comes amidst reports suggesting that Kolkata giants East Bengal had approached Bengaluru to acquire the services of their star man. Chhetri's previous contract, which he signed ahead of the club's move to the ISL, ran until 2020. However, now that he has signed a one-year extension, all speculations are sure to die down.

The 33-year-old forward, who was recently named as the AIFF Player of the Year (for a record fifth time), responded to the news in a statement released by the club: “I have always said that this club and these fans have been the most fantastic experience of my life and signing a new deal here is only a way of giving back to a club that has given so much to me. I’ve made some fantastic memories here and I believe there are many more to make.”

Parth Jindal, CEO of Bengaluru FC said: “It’s special to have Sunil Chhetri play for us. He is, by far, the fittest player around and he has proven so many times that age is just a number. We are excited to have Sunil the player, more excited to have Sunil the leader and most excited to have Sunil the enigma.

"His hunger, desire and passion is immense and he is the torchbearer of Indian football. For us, the club was built around Sunil and continues to do so. We hope he stays for as long as possible at BFC in the capacity of a player and beyond."

Chhetri has been Bengaluru's longest serving player, having joined way back in 2013, when the club first came into existence. During his time at the club, he has scored 42 goals in 94 league matches, winning two I-League titles, two Federation Cup titles and the inaugural edition of the Indian Super Cup.