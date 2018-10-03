ISL 2018-19: We didn't play well in the last 5 minutes, says Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa

Gaurav Kadam // 03 Oct 2018, 07:55 IST

Jorge Costa was in charge for his first ISL game against Jamshedpur FC [Credits: ISL]

Mumbai City FC's season has gotten off to a sour start as they were beaten by two goals at their home ground by Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday. A goal in each half saw the visitors clinch all the three points in a game that saw the two sides dominate proceedings in either half of the match.

Jorge Costa, the Mumbai City FC coach spoke about the team's performance at the post-match press conference and expressed his disappointment about the final stages of the game where Jamshedpur FC closed out the match with a late goal.

"The match was a story of two halves, they did well in the first and we came back in the second. We had a lot of chances to score but unfortunately, two of our goals were ruled out for offside."

"We kept going for the equalizing goal with intent but the final minutes were poor. I did not like the last 5-7 minutes. We lost our organized shape and they capitalised and scored the second goal."

The coach was happy with the team's effort in the second half as Mumbai City FC kept looking for the equalizing goal after Jamshedpur's debutant Mario Arques scored a header to put the visitors ahead in the match.

Mumbai City FC had two goals disallowed in the match when midfielder Mohammed Rafique headed in after a cross and striker Modou Sougou had slotted in the ball but the linesman ruled both the efforts out for offside. The home players showed their displeasure about the decision but the replays indicated the linesman was spot on with his decisions.

Jamshedpur FC's substitute Pablo Morgado inflicted the final damage on the home side as he finished off a counter-attacking move after Mumbai had deployed most of their players ahead in search of the equalizing goal.

Mumbai City FC travel to Kochi next to take on the Kerala Blasters FC who won their opening clash against ATK on 29 September 2018.