ISL 2018: Why signing Chencho Gyeltshen is a tactical and commercial masterstroke by Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru completed a stunning deal which would help them both on the pitch and off it.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST Feature 26 Jun 2018, 15:09 IST 688 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chencho Gyeltshen in action during Hong Kong vs Bhutan

On June 25, midday, Bengaluru FC pulled off one of the biggest moves in the Indian football transfer market. They had not revealed who they had signed just yet. Instead, there was simply a little teaser which sent Indian football fans in a frenzy.

Bengaluru FC's social media team had posted a GIF with the colors of the Bhutanese flag --with a little dragon racing in between. That is when India football fans knew that Bengaluru FC had pulled off perhaps the biggest move of the transfer window.

Soon after, the ISL 2017/18 runners-up announced officially that they had completed the signing of Chencho Gyeltshen.

Gyeltshen, called CG7 affectionately, put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Bengaluru and is expected to add more quality to an already well-balanced team.

CG7 was Minerva Punjab's star player during the 2017/18 I-League season. He scored seven times and provided two assists, as his side won the league. Gyeltshen was also awarded the 'Best Forward' award for the 2017/18 I-League season.

Owing to his superb form, Minerva Punjab received a barrage of offers for Gyeltshen. The Bhutanese Ronaldo had been linked with several clubs over the course of the transfer window but has since put an end to all speculation after signing with Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC has been one of the fastest growing clubs in India, and their latest exploits give credence to that theory. In signing Gyeltshen, Bengaluru pulled off a move that would benefit them on two fronts -- Tactical and Commercial.

We take an in-depth look at these two:

Tactical

Football in India is not complicated, merely due to the fact that it is far less technical currently than its European counterpart. And while we wish that one day the quality and technicality of Indian football reaches that of European football, for now, we have to exploit the assets we got.

Speed, stamina, and strength are three of the most important features of Indian football. As a result, players like Gyeltshen and Udanta thrive in Indian systems. Luckily for Bengaluru, they now own both.

Gyeltshen is sure to form a dynamic attacking unit with Chhetri, Udanta, and Miku

Gyeltshen's speed brings an important feature to his play. He can get in behind the defense easily and open up spaces for his teammates to run into. Fortunately for Bengaluru, they have just the players - Miku and Chhetri - to do the same.

The dynamic duo of Chhetri and Miku notched a total of twenty-nine goals, in between them, during the 2017/18 Indian Super League season. To give a bit of a perspective, seven teams scored fewer goals in total than the two Bengaluru forwards combined.

Moreover, CG7 is himself a lethal finisher and will add another great asset to the Bengaluru side. It will be fun to see the Bengaluru front four play with each other -- using their skills to torment the defenses.

With a front three of Udanta, Miku, and Gyeltshen -- Chhetri playing just behind the strikers --Bengaluru now possesses the most exciting and the most threatening attack in perhaps the entirety of Indian football. An asset which has the potential to win the league for Bengaluru.

Commercial

For every football club, a player is an asset not only on the pitch but off it as well. Fans come to the stadiums to watch certain players play. They buy their jerseys, their merchandise, and pretty much everything they endorse. As a result, a football player is not just an athlete, he or she is also a brand.

In CG7, Bengaluru FC have one of the fastest growing brands in Indian, and in turn, Asian football.

Gyeltshen has won over a lot of fans over the last few years, owing to his footballing ability. The Bhutan-born forward is one of the most exciting players to watch in Indian football. His skill and speed are of such quality that people have labeled him the 'Bhutanese Ronaldo'.

As a result, CG7 is a brand in itself. A brand which is expected to generate income for Bengaluru in the form of merchandise and ticket sales.

Chencho would bring a barrage of Bhutanese supporters with him to Bengaluru (Credit: Bengaluru FC)

Another commercial aspect of Gyeltshen's signing for Bengaluru is the fans he brings from his native country Bhutan. Without a doubt, football fans in Bhutan will love to watch Gyeltshen in action and will even start following the team he plays for.

This is what happens when a country's star player signs for a club. Real Madrid became even more popular in Portugal after signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Barcelona won over fans in Argentina with Messi. Even Sporting Kansas City received a lot of attention when they signed Sunil Chhetri.

As a result, CG7's move to Bengaluru FC works on these two fronts, helping them both on the pitch and off it.

Bengaluru FC have been one of the best clubs in India over the past five years for a reason. Apart from their heroics on the pitch, their actions off it have helped the club reach new heights in record time. If the Blues continue to pull off deals like these in the future, there will certainly be no stopping them.

What do you feel about the Bengaluru FC's latest signing and the impact it can have for the side? Do let us know in the comments section below.