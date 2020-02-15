ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Match prediction, preview and where to watch

Sudarshan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

SHARE

Roy Krishna

ATK, who are battling for the top spot with FC Goa, will go head-to-head with Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. The visitors can sneak into the top four with two victories from the last three games, while the hosts can edge The Gaurs to sit at the top of the pile should they go on to win the next two matches.

Antonio Habas' side is one of the in-form sides in the Indian top tier, having won six out of the previous eight games. The Marina Machans, however, have been rampant since Owen Coyle took over the club, with striker Nerijus Valskis starring with red-hot form.

Odds might be leaning towards ATK, but Chennaiyin FC have the tools to exploit their opponents and secure a victory in this penultimate clash.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 16th February 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 pm IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK v Chennaiyin FC: Team News

In the previous game, Roy Krishna fired ATK to a 3-1 victory over Odisha with a hat-trick. The Fiji International is likely to keep his place upfront, along with Edu Garcia. The Spaniard is the supplier and caused constant trouble with his creativity and long rangers. David Williams and Pronay Halder are anticipated to warm the bench after Javi Hernandes and Edu Garcia have finally lived up to the belief.

Meanwhile, the midfield general Anirudh Thapa will walk into the starting lineup after being forced to watch the Southern derby from the sidelines owing to suspension. The experienced Thoi Singh will be the other absentee after the winger received his marching orders in the previous game. Masih Saighani and Thoi Singh likely to drop out of the starting lineup, and pave way for Anirudh Thapa and Andre Schembri.

Advertisement

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Lineups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Víctor Mongil, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Sydney, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Form Guide

In the history of the Indian Super League competition, ATK holds more than a slender advantage with six victories from 13 games against Chennaiyin FC.

In the reverse fixture, Antonio Habas' side claimed three points, courtesy to David William's second-half strike.

ATK: W-W-W-W-L

Chennaiyin: D-W-W-W-L

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Head to Head

ATK wins: 6

Chennaiyin wins: 3

Draws: 4

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Prediction

Both the clubs have the firepower to disrupt each other's defence. However, when the defense are compared, the visitors backline consisting of Lucian Goian and Eli Sabia, who are slightly on the slower side, could face constant trouble because of the breakneck pace of Roy Krishna.

As both sides look on song in the attacking side of the game, a draw is the likelier outcome.

Prediction: ATK 2-2 Chennaiyin FC