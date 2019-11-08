ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Jamshedpur FC | Match preview, predictions, live streaming & where to watch details

ATK celebrating a goal against Hyderabad FC (Photo: ISL)

Two teams at the top half of the table face off each other on a 'Super Saturday' in the Indian Super League. Antonio Irondo's high flying Jamshedpur FC will be facing Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 9 November 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

ATK

Antonio Lopez Habas has almost all the players available for selection for the match on Saturday.

The Spanish manager has left out some big names in Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, John Johnson, Edu Garcia and more on the bench and will continue to do so in search of points during the course of the season.

Jamshedpur FC

Big news for Jamshedpur fans, CK Vineeth is fit to play and might make his debut for the Steels against the two-time champions ATK.

Bikash Jairu and Keegan Pereira could be seen fighting for the left back slot in Antonio Irondo's preferred XI over the course of the season.

Youngsters Jitendra Singh and Narender Gehlot are still waiting for their first starts of the season as Robin Gurung and Mobashir Rahman are solidifying their position in the starting XI with consistent performances.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable line-ups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel

Both the managers are expected to go with 3 defenders at the back and wing backs tormenting opposition wing backs with central midfielders acting as the main source of creativity.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Form Guide

ATK FC: W-W-L-W-L

Jamshedpur FC: D-W-W-L-W

While ATK started their 2019-20 season with a defeat, they have bounced back with two consecutive victories, one of them being a 5-0 win. Jamshedpur FC are unbeaten this season and would be hoping to go top of the table with a win against ATK.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

ATK wins: 1

Jamshedpur FC Wins: 1

Draw: 2

A solitary win for either side and a couple of draws between the two clubs signify that the bragging rights are up for grabs.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Key Players

ATK

Pritam Kotal has adjusted to his new club and new role of a centre back as a fish to the pond. Carl McHugh is the lynchpin the midfield around whom ATK's game plan revolves.

David Williams is in fine form and would be looking to give his side a third consecutive win.

Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Pal had the game of his life against Bengaluru FC last week and would be hoping to keep another clean sheet against another amazing attack.

Farukh Choudhary and Sergio Castel are forming a formidable partnership up front that would prove crucial in tough away games.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Predictions

Two brilliant sides coming up against one another, no clear winner could be seen as of now.

Predicted Score: ATK 1-1 Jamshedpur FC