ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points

Gyan and Udanta in action today.

The reigning Indian Super League champions, Bengaluru FC, kicked off their season at home in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Their opponents for the night were last season's surprise package, NorthEast United FC.

Both the teams wanted to get their season off to a winning start. Bengaluru FC got off to a bright start as they created a lot of chances in the initial few minutes. The Highlanders did get their fair share of chances in the first half but failed to capitalise them.

The Blues from Bangalore and the Highlanders went into the half-time break with the scoreboard reading 0-0.

The rain gods decided to open its gates, and it rained heavily in Bangalore. In the second half, the heavy ground conditions made it difficult for free-flowing swift football.

NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC shared a point each as the game ended in a goalless draw. Given the way the game was played both the teams will be content with a point.

On that note, we take a look at the five talking points from today's game.

#5 NorthEast United FC yet to get over the pre-season hangover

Right from the get-go, Bengaluru FC started to assert their dominance over the game and barring a few instances the reigning ISL Champions were in full control. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, got off to a lazy start, but did create some excellent chances which they failed to convert.

The overall approach that The Highlanders had looked a bit clumsy at times, and it seemed like the team had not yet overcome the pre-season hangover properly.

It is quite natural for the players not to be fully fit for the first game of the season, but the NorthEast United FC players, in particular, looked underprepared for the game.

Even though they could have scored a few goals, their midfield and defence lacked cohesiveness.

NorthEast United FC have to pull up its socks if they are to replicate last season's performance.

The midfield, in general, looked a disoriented unit and was out of ideas during the game.

