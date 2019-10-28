ISL 2019-20: Coro, Ogbeche headline Team of the Week

Ferran Corominas had an outstanding game against Chennaiyin FC in a new position

The new season of the Indian Super League is now up and running in full swing, and with the first week, we have already our fair share of thrills and spills. The two new teams have struggled, some superstars have lit up the league again, and some young Indians have made the country sit up and take notice of their talent.

NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC have made the (very) early running, and sit atop the standings, but of course it is a little too early for the table to be of any relevance right now.

So, who makes our Team of Week 1? There are some absolute shoo-ins, like Amrinder Singh, who has kept two clean sheets with two top performances for Mumbai City FC, who have come out of two away fixtures unscathed and have four points on the board.

There are some regulars like Coro and Bartholomew Ogbeche, and there are unheralded faces like Jessel Carneiro, the Goan left-back who has improved in his debut ISL season for the Kerala Blasters.

Here's Sportskeeda's ISL TEAM OF THE WEEK.

Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh (Credits: ISL)

Two clean sheets, simple as that. When you don't concede a goal, at least you don't lose, and in Mumbai City's position, you'd take that given the state of their squad, which has been beleaguered by injuries, and that they have started their campaign with two tough away games.

Amrinder Singh had a rather uneventful game against Kerala Blasters, right up until the 95th minute, when he was called into action, and he responded with one of the greatest saves the ISL has ever seen since its inception in 2014.

Ogbeche received the ball from Sahal Abdul Samad, and turned to strike a fierce left-footed volley, only for Amrinder to stick out a strong left hand and divert the ball over his own post, and keep the three points with Mumbai.

And then on Sunday night in Chennai, Amrinder ensured that the hosts would have no Diwali festivities, with another solid display. He was called into action frequently early in the game, and made a superb double save to deny both Andre Schembri and Rafael Crivellaro within the opening five minutes.

He made seven saves in the game, in total, and over the course of his two games in the first week of the new season, he's completely earned his spot in our Team of the Week.

