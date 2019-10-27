ISL 2019/20: FC Goa v Bengaluru FC | Match preview, predicted lineups and live streaming details

FC Goa and Coro will look to start their season with two consecutive wins. (Credits: ISL)

In a blockbuster Monday night in the Indian Super League, Fatorda will see a rematch of last year's final when defending champions Bengaluru FC come to town, to take on hosts FC Goa.

Goa won their first game comfortably, 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC, while Bengaluru only managed a home draw (0-0) against NorthEast United in their opener. Bengaluru missed a host of chances in that game, with Udanta Singh, in particular, a guilty party, and they will be hoping that they can shake off the cobwebs to continue their head-to-head dominance in this particular fixture.

The Blues won all three matches against Goa last season, including the one on the big day in Mumbai. They even beat Goa 3-0 at the Kanteerava, despite playing 48 minutes with ten men after Nishu Kumar's red card. Carles Cuadrat had somehow found the formula to neutralise the Goan attack, but one can be sure that Sergio Lobera has some sort of plan to counter that this time, and for Goa to be far more effective going forward.

FC Goa v Bengaluru FC: Match Information

Date: 28 October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

FC Goa v Bengaluru FC: Team News

Ahmed Jahouh is back from suspension for Goa, but Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous are still not likely to be ready to play in this game, after picking up injuries in pre-season. Manvir Singh is likely to be the unlucky man to make way for Jahouh, despite the Indian striker putting on a very commendable performance in the first game against Chennaiyin FC.

For Bengaluru, Albert Serran and Erik Paartalu remain fitness doubts, with head coach Carles Cuadrat saying in his press conference yesterday that both will be assessed during Bengaluru's last training session before the match. Serran is likely to be available for selection, while it is expected to be touch and go for Paartalu.

FC Goa v Bengaluru FC: Probable Lineups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

FC Goa v Bengaluru FC: ISL Form Guide

FC Goa: W-L-L-W-W

Bengaluru FC: D-W-W-L-L

FC Goa v Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides, with the Blues holding a slight advantage, having only lost once to Sergio Lobera's side. Last year's final will be counted as a Bengaluru FC win, despite the match being decided only in extra-time.

FC Goa Wins: 1

Bengaluru FC Wins: 4

Draws: 0

FC Goa v Bengaluru FC: Prediction

If there's one side that has successfully contained the threat of Goa, it is Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru. In 300 minutes of football between the two sides last year, Coro didn't manage even a single shot on target, while Goa scored only one goal.

But with Bengaluru's attack still settling in, with the new signings Onwu and Ashique, they might not have enough firepower to break down what is now a solid Goa rearguard. It should be a tight game, but we don't see anything separating the two sides.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-1 Bengaluru FC