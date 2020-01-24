ISL 2019-20: "It was like men versus boys", says Iriondo after Jamshedpur loss to Chennaiyin

Iriondo conceded his team were outplayed on the night

Jamshedpur FC suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC on Thursday evening in the Indian Super League to put their play-off hopes in jeopardy.

Coming on the back of a 3-2 come-from-behind win against Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur could not keep up with Chennaiyin and, barring a brief period in the second half where they threatened a comeback, they were second-best for most of the game.

Sergio Castel scored their only goal, in the 71st minute, with an excellent header from a cross from Joyner Lourenco, to make it 1-2. But Chennaiyin hit back with goals of their own to put the result beyond doubt. Jamshedpur have now lost 4 of their last 5 games.

Jamshedpur head coach, Antonio Iriondo, conceded after the game that Chennaiyin were better than his side. Barring Castel's goal, Jamshedpur hardly created any clear-cut chances despite having plentiful possession, and Iriondo wasn't too happy about it.

"I was not really happy with our play. We didn't create any quality chances. Chennaiyin had the quality and they made us pay.

" It was like men versus boys tonight. Their attackers were better than our defenders and their defenders were better than our attackers. When that happens it's a problem."

Asked about why there was such a disparity in the two side, Iriondo hinted at the financial means available at his club.

"Money doesn't score goals", said Iriondo. "I have done well before in my career with lower budgets, but money does help buy better players. You can see Chennaiyin, they have very good forwards."

He also said barring Castel, none of the other players had made an impression, adding: "Castel still has some pain from his injury, but has done well. Among other players, no one has proven themselves so far. Tiri's injury is a big setback in defence. With these issues I have been forced to play 18-year-old kids and it has been difficult for them."

The Spaniard felt Chennaiyin's Brazilian midfielder, Rafael Crivellaro, posed them many problems and they simply couldn't keep him in check.

He went on to say: "Rafael is a fantastic player and he was difficult to stop today. We went to a three-man midfield in the second half, but even then he managed to create space and make some opportunities for his teammates. He was too good. In the first half, we felt we had some control with the possession, but we couldn't create much. In contrast, every time they stole the ball, they made something happen and that was the difference today."

Ahead of the game, Iriondo had said the Chennaiyin clash was 'like a final' as there was no room for error in the race for the play-off spots. Asked if he still felt that way, Iriondo replied in the affirmative, saying: "Yes, it was definitely a final. But it looks like we didn't have the team we needed for it. But I think there is still a chance. We will have more finals."

Jamshedpur drop to 7th in the table after this loss and next entertain ATK at home on February 2nd.

