ISL 2019/20: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC | Match preview, predicted lineups and live streaming details

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 9 // 21 Oct 2019, 16:43 IST

Jamshedpur FC are the favourites in their match against Odisha FC

The action of the sixth edition of the Indian Super League shifts to Jamshedpur as the Steel City hosts one of the newest entrants in the competition, Odisha FC, on Tuesday. Both teams will be raring to kickstart their campaigns on a high note.

Jamshedpur FC have retained most of their core players from last season like Subrata Pal, Tiri, Memo, Bikash Jairu, and Farukh Choudhary and made some good acquisitions to bolster their unit. Joyner Lourenco, Narender Gehlot, CK Vineeth, Isaac Vanmalsawma, and Jitendra Singh are some notable Indian additions whereas their biggest asset in terms of foreign players will be Piti, who has 147 La Liga appearances with 29 goals to his name.

Jamshedpur FC started their pre-season campaign with a 3-3 draw against Real Kashmir FC, where Piti, Sergio Castel, and Noe Acosta found the back of the net. They followed it up with a slim 1-0 win over NEROCA, where Castel's penalty turned out to be the difference. In their last pre-season game, they beat Gokulam Kerala 2-0 as Jairu and Castel scored the goals.

Delhi Dynamos rechristened themselves as Odisha FC before the season and moved their senior team operations to Bhubaneswar owing to the high rental cost of the stadiums in Delhi. The club decided to continue their association with Francisco Dorronsoro, Vinit Rai, Narayan Das, Romeo Fernandes, and Shubham Sarangi. They have revamped their foreign contingent with Aridane Santana taking charge from the front. Gaurav Bora and Jerry Mawihmingthanga are the new Indian signings everyone should keep an eye on.

Odisha FC started their pre-season in Spain where they picked up a 3-0 win over Spanish fourth-tier club FC Asco, courtesy of goals from Aridane Santana, Carlos Delgado, and Nandakumar Sekar. After receiving a rousing welcome from their fans in Bhubaneswar, they pipped the Indian Arrows by a score of 1-0 after Daniel Lalhimpuia netted from a cross from Xisco Hernandez.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Match Information

Date: 22 October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Live Commentary: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Antonio Iriondo has named three foreigners as the captains, and the duties will be shared by Tiri, Memo, and Piti.

Experienced campaigner Subrata Pal will lead the charge from between the sticks whereas Tiri and Narender Gehlot are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Jitendra Singh and Bikash Jairu will be flanking them to complete the back four. Memo and Aitor Monroy will form a strong screen ahead of them, with Isaac Vanmalsawma and CK Vineeth running riot down the wings.

The responsibility of scoring goals will lie on the shoulders of Sergio Castel and Piti.

Odisha FC

Odisha FC will continue playing under the tutelage of Josep Gombau, with whom they finished in eighth position last season. Lallianzuala Chhangte will be the key player missing from their squad as the Mizo winger joined Chennaiyin FC.

Francisco Dorronsoro is expected to steer away the goalscoring opportunities from under the sticks. The back four is likely to be composed of Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, and Narayan Das.

Diawandou Diagne and Vinit Rai will form the central midfield defensive partnership whereas former Bengaluru playmaker Xisco Hernandez will be tasked to create chances for the forwards. Nandakumar Sekar and Jerry Mawihmingthanga can be seen galloping down the wings to help their striker, Aridane Santana.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC (4-4-2): Subrata Pal (GK), Jitendra Singh, Narender Gehlot, Tiri, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sergio Castel, Piti

Odisha FC (4-3-3): Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Diawandou Diagne, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: L-W-L-D-W

Odisha FC: D-D-W-W-L

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC: 3

Odisha FC: 0

Draw: 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

Tiri will be the main player for Jamshedpur FC to look out for. The Spaniard has been one of the most consistent defenders in the ISL for the last four editions, first with ATK and then with Jamshedpur. A no-nonsense defender, it will be a tough task for the Odisha FC forwards to penetrate through him.

Odisha FC

Shubham Sarangi, one of the two Odia players in the ranks of the team, will be eager to prove his mettle. The youngster was registered as a forward in the previous two editions by Delhi Dynamos but has switched his position to that of a defender this season.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Predictions

Jamshedpur FC enjoy a 100% record at home against their opposition and with a strong defence, it will be tough for Odisha FC to score against them. They have scored in all of their pre-season games and should stroll past a feeble Odisha defence on paper.

Predicted Score: Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Odisha FC