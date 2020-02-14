ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters FC v Bengaluru FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Kerala Blasters have never managed to win against Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters host Bengaluru FC in a South Indian Derby tie in the Indian Super League on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Kerala Blasters would be looking to end their season on a high note after three losses win their last four league games.

The Eelco Schattorie-led side looked like a strong contender for the play-offs on paper before the season, but the team never managed to play as an well-oiled unit. With rivals, Bengaluru FC up next, it might be the perfect opportunity for Eelco Schattorie's men to overturn their fortunes on the pitch and register their first ever victory over Bengaluru FC in their club history.

Bengaluru come into this game with the biggest win in their club history. The Blues thrashed Bhutanese side PARO FC in the AFC Cup play-offs round registered a massive 9-1 victory in Bengaluru with a gigantic 10-1 score on aggregate.

With the ISL knock-out slot already in the bag, there is little for both teams to play for on Saturday. Bengaluru FC are out of the race for the direct qualification to the AFC Champions League 2021-22 as well due the unassailable lead of FC Goa on top of the league standings. Carles Cuadrat is expected to not field a full-strength side to get his bench match ready for the knock-outs.

Kerala Blasters v Bengaluru FC

Match Information

Date: 15th February 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC v Bengaluru FC

Team News

With Bartholomew Ogbeche and co. regularly finding the goals, it is likely that Kerala Blasters will take the field unchanged.

Bengaluru FC has completed the signing of Jamaican international Kevaughn Frater on a short-term deal for the remainder of the ISL season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old striker joins from American USL Championship side New Mexico United and will be with the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit till the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Kerala Blasters FC v Bengaluru FC

Probable Lineups

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan (GK), Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Holicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

Kerala Blasters FC v Bengaluru FC

ISL Form Guide

Kerala Blasters FC: D-L-L-L-W

Bengaluru FC: D-W-W-L-W

Kerala Blasters FC v Bengaluru FC

Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 0

Bengaluru FC wins: 4

Draws: 1

Kerala Blasters FC v Bengaluru FC

Prediction

With history and current form on their side, the Blues from Bengaluru look favourites to take the bragging rights from the Derby tie. However, Bengaluru FC have never managed to get comfortable wins at Kochi courtesy the massive fan support the team in yellow boast of. With Bartholomew Ogbeche very consistent in front of the goal, Bengaluru FC may not just get the win they are looking for. The game is likely to see lots of goals and may end on a stalemate.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 2-2 Bengaluru FC