ISL 2019-20: Krishna, Paartalu headline Team of the Week

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 12 Nov 2019, 14:22 IST

Roy Krishna in action against Jamshedpur FC (Credits: ISL)

The big guns got back to winning ways in the third week of the ISL, as defending champions Bengaluru FC, last year's finalists FC Goa, and early pace-setters ATK notched up big wins, that sent out a statement to the rest of the league.

Our Team of the Week, too, has some repeat entrants, but Michael Soosairaj is so far the only players to have made it into all three Team of the Week picks.

Carlos Pena and Coro, too, make it into our list, which, this week, is one dominated by last year's finalists and ATK.

Goa and Bengaluru have four players each making it into our Team of the Week, while ATK players take the remaining three spots.

Sportskeeda's ISL Team of the Week for Week 3

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet has conceded one goal in 360 minutes of football this season

The India no.1 kept his third clean sheet in four games, as he strengthened his grip atop the Golden Glove charts in this early stage of the season. Against what was admittedly a poor Chennaiyin FC side, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu did what he had to do, even if he could've been beaten by a Dhanpal Ganesh strike that hit the post.

Gurpreet was quick off his line to collect balls, he was solid while catching crosses, which have been Achilles' heel for him recently, and his distribution was once again a massive factor in Bengaluru being able to counter-attack against Chennaiyin FC.

His understanding with Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh is a huge advantage, as one of the Bengaluru front-men always get on their bike looking to get on the end of a long kick forward from Gurpreet.

Gurpreet has not yet conceded a goal from open-play this season, with Coro's late penalty in Goa being the only time the Bengaluru no.1 has been beaten this season.

