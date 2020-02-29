ISL 2019-20: Redeem Tlang and Lalthathanga Khawlhring set to leave NorthEast United FC

Redeem and Puitea both are set to leave despite being fan favourites for the Highlanders. (Image: ISL)

The 2019-20 Indian Super League saw plenty of surprises along with upsets and heartbreaks. With only the playoffs remaining, FC Goa has topped the league stage and ATK, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will be joining them in the playoffs. Teams have already started to plan for the future as well as the players have begun evaluating their future options.

NorthEast United FC didn’t have a fruitful outing after making it to the playoffs in season five. Despite conceding 21 goals, The Highlanders’ veteran goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was able to put in a stellar performance with 55 saves in 15 games and has caught the attention of Indian national team’s head coach Igor Stimac who has called him for the training camp in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar.

Subhasish meanwhile was also able to impress everyone at the club. For his consistent performances, he was able to earn himself a contract renewal and will be a part of the club’s system for the next season.

League stage toppers FC Goa have been looking to bolster their attack and have roped in Highlanders winger Redeem Tlang. Redeem played a vital role in their last season to take the NorthEast United into the playoffs.

In the later stages of the league, young and dynamic Ninthoi was preferred over him. Redeem who signed with the Highlanders before the beginning of 2018-19 season was retained for this season.

According to sources, NorthEast United just didn’t want to let Redeem go and even though he shared a close bond with the club and the fans, Redeem wants to face new challenges in a new environment as he has so far only played for the clubs in the North-East region in his career and hence opted for the move.

On the other hand, one of the other fan favourites from the 2018-19 season, Lalthathanga Khawlhring had to miss out most of this season due to injury in his last year of the contract. Puitea, who shared a very close bond with former coach Eelco Schattorie has decided to join the Dutch gaffer in Kerala Blasters, according to sources.

It was under Eelco that Puitea was able to make himself a regular in the NorthEast United squad last season and he will most probably be reunited with his former boss in Kerala.