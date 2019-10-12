ISL 2019-20: Top 5 Golden Boot contenders

Ferran Corominas is the only player to have won the award in two consecutive seasons.

The sixth season of the Indian Super League is less than ten days away and the fans can't wait for the action to begin.

In the first five seasons of ISL, Indian football fans have been treated to plenty of great attacking football and some magnificent goals. With the standard of the game continuously improving in the country, a tougher fight is expected for the Golden Boot this season.

South American players dominated the Golden Boot with Elano, Stiven Mendoza and Marcelinho winning the golden boot in the first three seasons. FC Goa's Ferran Corominas took the league by storm in the last rwo seasons, winning the Golden Boot back-to-back while becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the league.

So, who is in with a shout this time around? Let's take a look at five strongest contenders for the Golden Boot ahead of the 2019-20 season.

#1 Asamoah Gyan (NorthEast United)

Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring his forst goal for the Highlanders.

Indian football's latest high profile recruit is Ghana's all-time record goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan. The 33-year old also holds the record for scoring the most number of goals by an African player in the World Cup finals.

Having lost their skipper Bartholomew Ogbeche and manager Eelco Schattorie, NorthEast United would be hoping for their star recruit to adjust quickly to the new environment and settle in his new surroundings. He has already scored for the Highlanders, in a pre-season match against the Indian national side. So, the signs are promising.

Plenty of marquee signings have failed to make a lasting impression in the ISL. Gyan will hope to rise above the norm and stamp his authority on the pitch for NorthEast United.

