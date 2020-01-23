'Trust from the coach enables us to give extra effort on the pitch,' Chhangte on new beginnings at Chennaiyin | ISL 2019-20

Virendra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive

23 Jan 2020, 16:32 IST SHARE

Chhangte has been part of one of the best attacks in the league this season [Image: ISL]

Noticeable in Chennaiyin’s horror season last time around in the Indian Super League was a lack of threat from the wings.

The club looked to address that gaping hole with the signing of India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte after his contract with Delhi Dynamos came to an end at the close of last season.

Since moving south and sporting the blue of Chennaiyin, Chhangte has provided a much-needed spark on the wings. The 22-year-old has scored once, perhaps one of the best team goals that his team has scored, the second goal in the 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters.

But as an ever-present in the starting XI, he has been integral to the numerous chances created by his side and the sharp potency Chennaiyin offer going forward.

Sportskeeda caught up with the fleet of foot winger this week to gather his thoughts on the current season of the ISL in an exclusive chat this week.

'This is a good club for youngsters'

Of course, it could all have been different for Chhangte who was attending trials in Europe with Norwegian club Viking FK, hoping for a move. But it didn’t materialize and Chhangte moved to Chennaiyin.

“When I heard that it didn’t work out in Norway, I had a few clubs here that were interested in signing me. But Chennaiyin showed the most interest in me out of everyone. That made me feel very secure and safe and they showed me how much they want me in the team. That’s why I decided to sign with them,” says the Mizo winger.

Chennaiyin had tried to sign Chhangte last season too, but finally got their man ahead of season six. The success of other young Indian players at the club was also something that played a part in his signing, reveals Chhangte.

“We can see that Thapa (Anirudh) and Jerry (Lalrinzuala) and all the other young players here have been given plenty of opportunities to play. So I believe for youngsters this is a good club to play and you can see that even I have received lots of opportunities playing in the first team.”

The season began with Chhangte playing under title-winning coach John Gregory, but the Englishman departed mid-season after a disappointing start, to be replaced by former Bolton Wanderers, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle. Asked about the approach of both managers, he says they both wanted to get the best out of the players.

“Both are coaches of very strong mentality and they demand a lot from their players, they encourage the players a lot. I mean John had already won a title here, done a massive job for this club. I wish him the best. And coach Owen, also he trusts me a lot. Not just in coaching, they bring with them massive playing experience from Europe which is very helpful for us young players.”

'God has a big plan for me and I'm working hard'

Both Gregory and Coyle have always had a glint in their eye when talking about Chhangte and have marvelled at his potential. But his decision making in the final third has been one area where there is huge scope for improvement, with numerous chances going to waste as a result. It is a trait that has been with him since his Delhi Dynamos days. But the winger says that he is aware of it and is working hard to try and address those shortcomings.

“As a young player, sometimes maybe we just want to score or get those assists. But I guess we just need to be a little patient, just take a bit more time to settle and take the pressure out of our minds. And I believe that moment will come for me. God has a big plan for me because I’m working hard on the pitch and the coach and the rest of the staff are helping me a lot to improve. I believe those improvements will come soon.“

'We have a connection'

Chennaiyin have found their groove since the arrival of Coyle and after not finding the back of the net in their first four games, they have scored 12 goals in their 6 games under the new gaffer and boast one of the most threatening forward lines.

“I think the players here – Rafa, Nirka, Andre and the others who are not in the first XI right now are very, very good on the ball. I think we have a very good understanding because in the game you can see they just don’t play long balls and hope for us to get on the end of it,” says Chhangte.

“We have a connection. We don’t always have to speak. Especially Rafa, if he’s got the ball, you just have to run. That’s the sort of connection we have. And the coach wants us to be together, not just on the pitch, but also on the training ground.”

He reveals that fellow Mizo lad Jerry is his best pal at the club.

“I get along very well with Jerry because I play in front of him. You can see it in the game as well, there is a very good connection and combination play between us.”

The winger mentions ‘trust’ a lot and says that is hugely important for a player, especially a young player like him.

“I think if you have the trust from the coach, and you just believe in yourself, you want to give that bit of extra effort from your side. And that’s what I always want to do in the game. Sometimes we lose, sometimes we win, but the trust factor enables us to play our best.”

He also believes that while moving from Delhi to Chennaiyin, a side that has already triumphed twice in the competition, brings with it pressure, he is focused on his goal of constant improvement with each passing season.

“Yes, this is a big club, 2-time champions. But I have my own targets, just want to improve every season, in every way.”