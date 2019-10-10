ISL 2019: Bengaluru FC to play all home games at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Sree Kanteerava Stadium was renovated by Bengaluru FC in 2014 for the I-League.

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC announced on Thursday that the Blues will play all the home games of the upcoming season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, after initially registering the Balewadi Stadium in Pune as a back-up venue courtesy the ongoing dispute between the Karnataka Athletic Association (KAA) and the Department of Youth Education and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka regarding the violation of the stadium lease contract by Bengaluru FC.

After a long prolonged legal battle, Bengaluru FC were finally handed the consent letter to use the facilities at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium according to the provisions mentioned in the contract of the lease by the Department of Youth Education and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka in this week.

The Karnataka Athletic Association (KAA) alleged that the Blues hampered the pitch sidetrack and field facilities with the tournament logistical units and event went on to the extent of calling out the JSW Employees and Bengaluru FC officials of treating the state athletes like 'criminals' during the period of lease over the last couple of years.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Government. of Karnataka, the Sports Ministry, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the Karnataka Athletic Association and all other stakeholders and associations for their support in making this happen," the club tweeted.

"Our endeavour, as always, will be to keep the flag of the state flying high in the field of sport and beyond."

This development comes as a heave of relief as Bengaluru looked to forcibly move to Pune due to a complicated and bureaucratic legal battle which would have impacted the fans of the team and the city alike.

Bengaluru FC begin their title-defence against NorthEast United on October 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.