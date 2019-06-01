ISL: Bengaluru FC launch new home jersey for 2019-20 season

Bengaluru FC have revealed their home jersey for the upcoming 2019-20 ISL season

ISL champions Bengaluru FC have launched their new jersey for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The club has been teasing the same in social media with #RoomForMore for the last couple of days. Their fans from all across the world were wondering what sort of announcement they were going to make and, Bengaluru FC has revealed now it is all about their new kit.

With Sunil Chhetri's voice in the background, the video announcement depicts Bengaluru FC's journey in the last six years where fans supported them in times of sorrow and joy. It concludes with the captain's words "hogappa innondh togondba" meaning "Go on, bring another one!"

How much is too much? How high is the ceiling? Or is there one at all? If two’s a company and three’s a crowd, then where does that leave four?



At Bengaluru FC, we’ll never have enough of anything. Because when you're one of us, there’s always #RoomForMore. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/Jn2NR8Tfxb — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 1, 2019

One of the remarkable features of their new jerseys is that it has three stars on top of their crest instead of the previous two. The three stars indicate the three league trophies-2013/14 I-League, 2015/16 I-League, and 2018/19 ISL- Bengaluru FC won since its inception. They have also won the Federation Cup twice and Super Cup once in the total six seasons they played.

The previous home jersey had only one of its sleeves coloured red whereas the new one has both of them painted crimson. The shade of red which was present on the lower front body diagonally opposite to the reddish sleeve has vanished, pigmenting the body entirely dark blue. The rib, which was previously reddish, is also dyed the same colour as the rest of the body. No alterations have been made to their shorts, however.

PUMA remain their kit manufacturer and KIA continues as their official sponsor for one more year. Bengaluru FC hasn't announced their away jersey but going by the trend, it should be an amalgamation of white body and blue sleeves. Their fans can buy the new jersey by clicking the following link.