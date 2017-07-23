ISL Draft 2017: ATK surprised to get Eugeneson Lyngdoh

ATK surprised by Lyngdoh's availability.

The ATK contingent was led by coach Teddy Sheringham and technical director Teddy Sheringham

Defending ISL champions ATK (now named Amar Tomar Kolkata) picked veteran Indian midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh with their first pick in the ISL Draft in the third round. And for both coach Teddy Sheringham and technical director Ashley Westwood, it was quite a surprise to get him this late in the draft.

"He (Lyngdoh) was the top choice on our draft board and to be honest we were surprised that we got him as we were picking 13th or 14th (12th in fact) as we thought he was too good a player to last that long," quipped Sheringham.

"He was expensive but central midfielder are precious and his experience will be invaluable for us."

The Indian international had earlier played under Ashley Westwood at Bengaluru FC - helping them win two I-League and a Federation Cup during their time together. The midfielder also helped Westwood's Bengaluru reach the semis of the AFC Cup in 2017 - after which Albert Roca took charge.

Kean Lewis a target but was not priority

The Kolkata franchise had tried to prise away Kean Lewis after FC Pune City picked him with the first pick in the third round. However, the Stallions were hell bent on keeping the winger.

Talking about the situation, Westwood stated, "He was not the first name on our board but one we really admired and hoped to get him when he was picked. But Pune were really firm on their choice and has been the case, there was no trade."

Lewis, playing in his first season in the ISL was one of the highest goalscorers last season with four goals whilst also having two assists to his name.

The Kolkata team went on to pick Jayesh Rane, a player in the same mould and even they were met with an offer for the talented player - one which Chennaiyin FC wanted to bring back to their team.

Rane had a big hand in helping Aizawl become I-League champions with his spark both on the wings as well as the middle. And Westwood, as well as Sheringham, would be hoping that the youngster will also some much-needed spark to the team.

Amongst ATK's other notable draft picks were Ashutosh Mehta, who was a teammate of Rane at Aizawl. The refurbished team also picked up big-name forward Robin Singh.