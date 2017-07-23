ISL Draft 2017: Sunil Chhetri vows not to celebrate against Mumbai City FC if he scores

Sunil Chhetri played for Mumbai City FC in the last two seasons.

Sunil Chhetri became the first Indian to score a hattrick in the ISL for Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC captain and star attraction Sunil Chhetri vowed not to celebrate if he scores against his former team Mumbai City FC in the upcoming season of the ISL. The forward had spent the previous two ISL seasons in the blue of Mumbai City - taking them to the semi-final last season.

"That's something I am not doing (celebrating against Mumbai City)," stated the Indian national team skipper at the draft. "I had a great relationship with each and everyone in that organisation. Right from the CEO to the ball boy, I enjoyed the company of everyone in Mumbai. So don't think that will be the right thing to do."

"It was a tough thing to part from them, but when it came to a decision, Bengaluru is just Bengaluru and nothing can beat that. But I have great memories over there."

After missing out on the ISL in the first season, Chhetri made a sensational start to his ISL career when he scored a hat-trick in Mumbai's 5-1 thrashing of NorthEast United. By doing so, the 32-year-old became the first Indian to score a hattrick in the ISL. That year saw Chhetri bag seven goals in 11 games.

Whilst Mumbai reached the playoffs for the first time last year, he was off-colour in the tournament and failed to bag any goal.

Bringing back the band

The Bengaluru FC team at the ISL Draft

One of the things that were evident in Bengaluru's drafting policy was bringing back the players that formed the core at Bengaluru FC in the last four years. The team from the Garden City brought back former players viz. Lalthuammawia Ralte, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Alwyn George and Lenny Rodrigues in the draft.

"Well this was something we had discussed," stated coach Albert Roca. "We had a winning formula at Bengaluru. We retained four of our players and got four more back. So, yes we are happy with that."

The Spaniard also stated that they looked more into the right fit for the team rather than take the best player available when it came to drafting.

The Daniel Lalhlimpuia story

Daniel Lalhlimpuia was at Chennaiyin City last season

Indian international Daniel Lalhimpuia was one of the stars who didn't enter the ISL draft. And it is believed that Bengaluru had coaxed the star into an arrangement which will allow the youngster to be a part of the AFC Cup squad but he will not take part in the ISL.

This came about after Bengaluru, believed by many wanted to retain three U21 stars but could only retain Nishu Kumar and Malsawmzuala Sawmtea.

"Regarding Daniel (Lal), he is currently in our B-Team and that makes him eligible to play in our AFC Cup game," stated Mandar Tamhane, the Chief Technical Officer of Bengaluru FC. "Whether he plays in the ISL is something only time will tell."