ISL Final: Bengaluru FC's Miku visits Federico Gallego in hospital even as NorthEast United lodge complaint with AIFF

(From left) NorthEast United's Juan Mascia and Federico Gallego with Bengaluru FC's Miku (Image: Twitter)

In a sporting gesture, Bengaluru FC striker Miku paid a visit to NorthEast United's Federico Gallego at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Gallego had to be taken to hospital after suffering a horrifying leg injury while trying to tackle Miku during the Bengaluru v NorthEast United ISL Semifinal on Monday.

Gallego underwent surgery and will start his rehabilitation soon.

Miku went on in a personal capacity for it was his powerful attempt, a second after Gallego's tackle, that injured the player.

"Two days after the misfortune that I had to live, first I want to tell you that the operation has gone very well," Gallego said in a Facebook post. "It is time to start the recovery to get well. Now it is time to look ahead and focus on recovery. I will return better and stronger than before."

Miku, in an Instagram post, said:

"You will be back faster than we think, Gallego. Keep growing your football and good vibes. We're rivals in the sport but good people. Thanks to Mascia for being with Fede right now."

The Indian Football fraternity got together to wish Gallego a speedy recovery. NorthEast fans visited him after the injury and even captain Bartholomew Ogbeche, as well as CEO Prashant Agarwal, have ensured Gallego is getting the treatment he needs. NorthEast teammate Juan Mascia has been by Gallego's side all this while and even the travelling supporters paid a visit on Tuesday.

What's disturbing, however, is NorthEast's reaction to the incident. Even as Gallego has indicated that he has no issue with Miku, the club has lodged a complaint with the AIFF over the incident leading to the injury.

According to NorthEast, Miku had time to pull out from the shot but he still chose to smash the ball and ended up hurting Gallego in the process.

"NEUFC has lodged a complaint but cannot comment on the details of the letter as it is under review with the AIFF at this time," a club official said.

"The Club’s most pressing concern is to focus on Gallego’s speedy recovery and NEUFC will do whatever in its power to always protect its players at any costs.

"The Club prides itself on being a tight-knit family and Mascia has been sleeping by his side in the hospital."

