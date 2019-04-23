×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL Football Transfers: Bengaluru FC eye Indian Arrows star Prabhsukhan Gill as Back-up Goalkeeper

Aravind Suchindran
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Exclusive
129   //    23 Apr 2019, 15:00 IST

Prabhsukhan Gill in Indian Arrows colours
Prabhsukhan Gill in Indian Arrows colours

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC are learnt to have zeroed in on a back-up goalkeeper to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in Indian Arrows' first-choice custodian Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

BFC current second-choice, Soram Poirei, played only one match this season, against Jamshedpur FC. He let slip five goals, guilty of committing school-boy errors leading to at least two of them as BFC recorded their worst defeat in the ISL.

Prabhsukhan's entry into the fold will help Bengaluru reassure themselves of a dependable goalkeeper, who has been on the rise in the Indian football scene. It's likely that Prabhsukhan will be promoted up the pecking order above Poirei once the signing is announced.

Prabhsukhan, 18 now, was the second-choice goalkeeper for India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, behind Dheeraj Singh. Once Dheeraj left for his highly hyped trial with Motherwell FC in Scotland, Prabhsukhan took charge at Arrows and has been their first-choice custodian for the last two seasons.

For Arrows this season, Prabhsukhan conceded 28 goals in 18 appearances but had impressive outings against teams like Gokulam Kerala, Minerva Punjab and the relegated Shillong Lajong. He kept 6 clean sheets overall and shows signs of an improving player.

He was also the Man of the Match in the Arrows' 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Super Cup qualifiers, as he made some fabulous saves from point-blank to compund the Blasters' miserable season.

Also Read: Another Arrows goalkeeper, Lovepreet Singh, recently signed with Kerala Blasters

One factor that may weigh the scales towards Prabhsukhan is that his elder brother, Gursimrat Singh Gill, is part of the Bengaluru FC squad as a defender. If Prabhsukhan moves to Bengaluru, he may already find a piece of his home with the ISL champions.

Bengaluru have been largely silent so far in the transfer window but there will be a mini shake-up in the days to come. Some of the players who are expected to leave are striker Miku, midfielder Dimas Delgado and probably Poirei himself.

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC Chief Technical Officer Mandar Tamhane's visit to Kobe, Japan, sparked rumours of a possible signing announcement in the form of Andres Iniesta, who is plying his trade with J-League team Vissel Kobe along with David Villa and Lukas Podolski.

Before Tamhane, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat also paid a visit to the Vissel Kobe club office, prompting Sunil Chhetri to tweet:

Bengaluru will not sign Iniesta but they may become active soon in the transfer window with the announcement of Prabhsukhan.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Indian Arrows Football Bengaluru FC Prabhsukhan Singh Gill Gursimrat Singh Indian Football Carles Cuadrat
Advertisement
Super Cup 2019: 5 talking points as FC Goa eliminate Indian Arrows
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: Bengaluru FC v FC Goa - Match Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming and Where to Watch details
RELATED STORY
Hero Super Cup Qualifiers: Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Arrows - 5 Talking Points as Amarjit Singh Kiyam packs a punch
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC 5-1 Bengaluru FC; 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir slip in title race after draw with Indian Arrows
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: Bengaluru FC v FC Goa - Predicted Line-ups as a new champion awaits 
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal – 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC v Kerala Blasters - How Sandesh Jhingan, Dheeraj Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reacted
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: Bengaluru FC or FC Goa? 5 Players who will have a say in the title
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: The Transfers that did not happen
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us