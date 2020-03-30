ISL News: Bengaluru FC tie down Erik Paartalu until 2022

Erik Paartalu signed a two-year deal with Bengaluru FC, therey keeping him at the club till 2022.

He joins Juanan and Udanta Singh by committing his future to Bengaluru FC for the next couple of years.

Sudarshan FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Bengaluru FC have confirmed that Erik Paartalu has put pen to paper until 2022, despite the uncertainty that had surrounded the 33-year-old's future over the past few days. However, he now joins Juanan and Udanta Singh in committing his future to the Blues for the next couple of years, at least.

⚡Cue the thunder and lightning! Erik Paartalu's put hammer to paper on a fresh two-year deal, which will keep him in Bengaluru blue till the end of the 2021-2022 season. 🔵🔥#WeAreBFC #RoomForMore #Paartalu2022 pic.twitter.com/Cwf4hRJtOq — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 30, 2020

Despite missing out on the AFC Cup next season, Paartalu, who has tasted success by lifting the Indian Super League (ISL) and Hero Super Cup during his three-year stint with the club, is confident about their forthcoming success. The Australian said,

Bengaluru has held a special place in my heart for the past three years. Every time I leave the city, I am somehow drawn back to it, whether it’s the football, the fans or the way of life. And I’ve decided to continue the journey for two more years at least.

He further elaborated,

On the football front, the motivation from within the club to win titles and to be the best in the country cannot be matched by any other club. With that said, my decision was an easy one, once I had time to reflect. The players and staff were also a big factor in continuing what’s been a beautiful love story. I’ve made some amazing friends for life and our daily work ethic is something I hold close to me and it’s what motivates me to get up each day.

Paartalu has formed a formidable partnership with Dimas Delgado in the heart of midfield for the 2018-19 ISL champions, thereby casting himself as an important cog in the club's wheel. The former Melbourne City midfielder has made 68 appearances for the Blues and has notched up 10 goals and assists.

Mandar Tamhane, CEO of Bengaluru FC, also expressed his delight at keeping the midfielder for the next two seasons,

Erik has been an important part of the BFC family over three seasons and we felt it was important that we extend his stay. He has been a thorough professional, always bringing 100% to the pitch – whether it be training or games, and we are only glad that we will have two more seasons of him at Bengaluru.