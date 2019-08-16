ISL News: Thangboi Singto appointed as Delhi Dynamos assistant coach

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 16 Aug 2019, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Thangboi Singto has now moved onto Delhi Dynamos as their assistant coach for the upcoming ISL season

Amidst a lot of rumours regarding their shifting of base to Bhubaneshwar, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos have appointed Thangboi Singto as their assistant coach. Singto had been in the same role for Kerala Blasters through the last three years.

Prior to joining Kerala Blasters as their assistant coach and the Director of Youth Football, the 45-year-old Manipuri had been the head coach of the I-League side Shillong Lajong. He joined the north-eastern side's coaching staff way back in 2009 before becoming the team's head coach four years later.

Singto is one of the very few Indian coaches to hold the Asian Football Confederation Pro License and also has a Masters in Physical Education to boot.

He is widely regarded as one of the best Indian coaches and is especially lauded for his work with young Indian players. He helped a young Shillong Lajong side develop into a very stable I-League side in his time at the club.

Singto was raring to start his work at a new club in the form of Delhi Dynamos as he said, “It gives me immense pleasure in joining Delhi Dynamos. The positive talks and plans for the club that transpired during meeting the director, CEO and Head Coach Josep Gombau convinced me that I can come here and contribute in improving the footballing aspects of the club.”

“One important factor is to further improve and help all the youth players in their overall growth and progression towards the first team set up,” the Singto added.

Head Coach Josep Gombau also extended is welcoming to the coach, as he said, “We are so happy to have Singto with us. He has a lot of experience and knows the league very well. Welcome to the club.”

The Delhi Dynamos have been quite busy in the transfer market with additions like Jerry Mawihmingthang, Gaurav Bora, Xisco Hernandez, Carlos Delgado among others. Now with the appointment of Thangboi Singto, the Dynamos will be looking forward to starting their pre-season.

The upcoming season is expected to be an important one after finishing the last two seasons at the 8th spot. Dynamos will hope that head coach Josep Gombau and Thangboi Singto can bring out the best of the relatively young Indian contingent which includes players like Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai, Nandakumar Sekar apart from Jerry and Bora