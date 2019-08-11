ISL 2019-20: Delhi Dynamos FC likely to be named as 'Odisha FC' at their new home

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 55 // 11 Aug 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kalinga Stadium has a capacity of 15,000

Delhi Dynamos FC is likely to shift their base to Bhubaneswar from the capital. The main reason for a change was to curtail the cost of operations.The club owners feel that a change in venue could ease their financial constraints. As per the latest reports, the name of the club may be changed to Odisha FC.

The home matches of Delhi Dynamos FC witnessed empty stands, with a few regulars making to the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The club was looking for alternative venues, finally striking an agreement with the government of Odisha, due to which they might also require a new name for the club. The Kalinga Stadium will host the matches of Delhi Dynamos FC in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The venue has hosted a lot of competitive matches in the past two years and is quite favoured by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). A previous couple of editions of the Hero Super Cup was staged at this stadium. It has a capacity of around 15,000 compared to the massive 60,000-seater Jawaharlal Stadium in which the team played for five seasons.

The two-time semi-finalists had a disappointing ISL last season having finished at the 8th position in the standings with just 4 wins from their quota of 18 matches. Even though they have retained their coach Josep Gombau, the management has spent heavily on foreign recruits in the transfer market.

Xisco Hernandez has been roped in from title holders Bengaluru FC, while Argentine Martin Perez Guedez and Senegalese Diwandou Diagne will be in charge of the midfield. The Spanish duo of Aridane, who is a striker and centre back Carlos Delgado are also new faces in the squad. Hopefully, a new-look team can bring fortunes for the club owners in their new home.