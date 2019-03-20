ISL: Now, I-League clubs come up with a way forward for Indian football

Nine I-League clubs want to play in a unified league from next year

Disappointed with the lackadaisical approach of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the nine rebel I-League clubs, who have joined hands not to participate in the Super Cup, have now came up with an alternative plan regarding the future of Indian football.

The AIFF expressed their intentions to make Indian Super League the premier football league in the country, with no promotion or relegation in place. Such a move would have seen the current I-League champions Chennai City play in the second division from next season.

The nine I-League clubs, including East Bengal and Mohun Bagan vehemently protested the idea. Most of the I-League clubs control within a stipulated budget and don’t have the money to pay the franchise fee which is required to participate in the ISL. The clubs would’ve been forced to shut their shop even after making useful contributions in Indian football.

Apart from Shillong Lajong and AIFF’s youth team Indian Arrows, all the team sought a meeting with President Praful Patel. Frustrated with the silence, they have on Tuesday shot another letter to General Secretary Kushal Das urging for an immediate meeting with Patel. This was a reply to the letter Das sent to six I-League clubs regarding the confirmation of participating in the Super Cup.

“While we are keen to participate in the Super Cup, a discussion about the future of the I-League is equally important. We look forward to your confirmation to our meeting which will help us to confirm our participation,” the clubs said in the letter.

Also, coming with an alternative plan proved they support a unified league with promotions and relegations taking place each year, as most of the developed countries do.

Following are the entire proposals that have been sent to Das,

I-League

• Founded in 1996 as National Football League later reincarnated as I-League in 2007.

• Currently 11 teams participating on a pan India basis with a developmental team also in the ranks.

• Traditional promotion and relegation system in place with one team relegated and one promoted to and from 2nd Division respectively.

• There is no Franchise fee.

• 110 matches played across the season. In 10 venues.

• In-stadia attendance has grown by 58% last season. This year's figures have surpassed the last year’s figures as well, with limited or no marketing at all.

• Awarded Silver medal by AFC in the category of Best Emerging League in 2018.

ISL

• Launched in 2014.

• Ten franchises based in the following cities: Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur.

• Closed League without promotion or relegation.

• Franchise fee is mandatory to participate. (Varying between INR 13-18 Crores per annum)

• 95 matches with semis and final after league completion.

• Interest and viewership has been on the decline even after huge costs incurred on marketing.

• Franchises lack community connect.

• Franchises incurring huge loses year after year.

Concern areas

• I-League clubs have been the backbone of the development of Indian football and is now facing an uncertain future.

• All ISL Indian players have their roots in some I-League Club or the other but that fact is being overlooked.

• There is no marketing of the league whatsoever.

• The question arises why are these new franchises being protected over heritage clubs of the country.

• As per the current format, the Franchises of ISL are incurring huge loss every year and there are absolutely no chances or a roadmap to recover the losses in the near future. Hence the sustainability of the league falls under a big question.

Way Forward

INDIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• A 20 team professional league i.e. – IFL (Indian Football League)

• Duration of the league: 9 Months, September to May.

• Cup games to be played between game weeks. (European format)

• Providing players with approximately 40 matches which is a minimum requirement for their development.

• Marketing of the league to be done centrally.

• All matches to be broadcasted live.

• Promotion and Relegation to be implemented with no exemptions. (2 teams promoted and 2 teams relegated)

• Parachute payment to be made to relegated teams.

• Maximum number of 4 foreigners in each team (More focus on domestic players + reduced overall budget.)

• Mandatory signing of players from home states (Developing local talent and maintaining community connect)

• Strong Youth Development Projects of all teams.

Financial Suggestions

• At present ISL clubs are paying franchise fee of INR 13-18 Crores and receiving INR 8-12 Crores from the central pool.

• FSDL effectively raised net 150 Crores by marketing the 95 games in the season.

• The proposed 20 team revamped League, would have 380 matches. (4X the current number)

• We can take a conservative/ practical approach and generate a total net sponsorship revenue to the tune of ₹ 325 crores (Slightly more than 2X increase).

• This revenue can be divided in the following way: 20 teams X 12 crores = 240 Crores

Pool amount to AIFF = 50 Crores

16 teams of 2nd Division X 2 crores = 32 Crores

Parachute payment (2 relegated teams) X 2 crores = 4 Crores

• Investments can be done by the clubs in youth development, Infrastructure development (floodlights, various rooms, etc), fan and community engagement, in-stadia experience enhancements and improve overall home match organisation.

• The additional funds available with the clubs would help them to fulfil various AFC club licensing criteria in its true spirit.

• Mandatory 10% of team’s budget to be spent on youth development in line with AFC Club Licensing Criteria.

• Each team to pay ₹ 2 Crore participation money to AIFF / FSDL and no other franchisee/participation fee.

