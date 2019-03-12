ISL Semifinal: Northeast United's Federico Gallego suffers horrifying injury - Twitter prays for his early recovery

Northeast United's Federico Gallego has undergone a successful surgery but only time will tell if he is ready to play football again

Horrifying scenes broke out in the 56th minute of the ISL second leg semi-final encounter between Bengaluru FC and Northeast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as an ambulance came all the way down to the playing field to take Federico Gallego to a nearby hospital. The Uruguayan forward had tracked back to help his defence but had little clue that it would be his last contribution to the game.

Dimas Delgado intercepted a through ball from the Northeast United midfield and passed it on to Xisco Hernandez. The Spaniard spotted Miku's run on the counter and delivered a defence-splitting pass which pierced through the two center-backs.

However, Mato Grgic's keen positioning sense ensured the Venezuelan wasn't one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Miku, already inside the box, cut through the Croatian to make the angle better but, Federico Gallego's brave lunging sliding challenge didn't even let the ball fly in the air.

But, the clattering sound of Gallego and Miku's ankles colliding left the entire players in the ground in a state of shock. They knew something grave had occurred and, referee Hamad Ali Yousef Abdulla Alali immediately signalled for the medical personnel.

While the pain relief spray did the trick for Miku, Federico Gallego couldn't even stand up and had to be stretchered off to the ambulance.

All the cheering and hooting from the Bengaluru FC fans stopped as they understood this could be the last time Federico Gallego was playing football. An official statement from the Northeast United FC management revealed that he sustained serious injuries and, the impending grave possibility couldn't be neglected.

"He suffered multiple fractures to the shin bone and is currently undergoing surgery. We will provide updates as and when we receive official confirmations from the doctors."

Both Bengaluru and Northeast United fans showered praise on Federico Gallego for the wonderful season he had had and prayed for a speedy recovery. Here is how they reacted:

UPDATE: Fede has undergone surgery and is currently recovering. The surgery was successful. More details will be shared as and when the club knows more. #ForçaFede #8States1United #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Lh7hsnPpaH — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 12, 2019

Get well soon Amigo!! A pleasure play against players like you. @Fedegallego 🙏🏼🔝⚽️ https://t.co/4NfS2oimMs — Dimas Delgado (@DimasDelgadoMor) March 11, 2019

Just want to take this moment and wish @Fedegallego a very speedy recovery from the injury he sustained last night, you have been one of the most consistent players this season in the @IndSuperLeague #GetWellSoonBrother — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) March 12, 2019

Congrats to @bengalurufc on being the 1st team to reach the @IndSuperLeague Finals. Commiserations to @NEUtdFC who fought until the very end! But my thoughts are with Gallego right now, hope the injury isn’t as bad as it looked! Get back soon! 😔🙏🏼 — Iain Hume (@Humey_7) March 11, 2019

Such a heartbreaking game. Incredibly proud of how our boys fought with their whole soul despite all the injuries - shows their incredible character. My heart goes out to Gallego who has sustained multiple fractures. @NEUtdFC #NEUFC #StrongerTogether #United — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 11, 2019

I don’t wanne think of any football at the moment. Federico’s injury breaks my heart. Multiple fractures in his shin bone. Please give him all the support he needs and deserves. — Eelco Schattorie (@ESchattorie) March 11, 2019

While we celebrate the magic at the fortress, let's not forget that @NEUtdFC 's Gallego had to suffer Multiple fractures in his shin bone. Nobody deserves that. Sending the positive thoughts your way from all of us at @WestBlockBlues. Get well soon champ. #BENNEU @ESchattorie — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ 🇮🇳 (@Waseem_Ahmed11) March 11, 2019

Incredible performance by BFC tonight. But deeply distressed by the horrific injury to Federico Gallego, who sustained multiple fractures to his leg. I pray that God gives him strength to pull through this and make it back on the pitch ASAP!#BENNEU #AnimoGallego #PrayForGallego — Suvesh Subramanyam (@suvesh18) March 11, 2019

Real credit must go to @NEUtdFC & @ESchattorie for his teams performance this season.



Injuries and a smaller squad played its part but 👏 for their best ever season.

Prayers and thoughts are with @Fedegallego for a speedy recover. Get well soon. #BENNEU #FanBannaPadega — Paul Masefield (@masefield2110) March 11, 2019

North East United have been a joy to watch in this seasons Indian Super League .. they very nearly pulled off a #Leicester .. kudos to @ESchattorie & team for getting as far as they did .. Prayers for Federico Gallego who suffered what looks like a major injury.. ⚽️🇮🇳 #HeroISL https://t.co/t3IokP4bCW — Baljit Rihal (@BaljitRihal) March 11, 2019

For all those players out there who fall down and starts rolling in the ground when the wind blows,Respect to Gallego ,even remained calmed composed when the man shattered his legs @Fedegallego @masefield2110 @anant174 @fni @MarcusMergulhao @chetrisunil11 — Vinayak.S.Sivan (@vinayak0707) March 12, 2019

Federico Gallego, wish you a speedy recovery brother, sad to see you leave the pitch the way you did, your a warrior #indiansuperleague #isl — Russell Pinto (@RussellPinto15) March 12, 2019

The best player of the season is undoubtedly Federico Gallego. The Magician, The Maestro, The Talisman ❤🙏🏻 @Fedegallego What have we done to deserve you, King. And we all are praying for your speedy recovery. Need our King back on the field soon..🙌 #VamosGallego — Suravy (@blaugrana_su) March 12, 2019

Le deseamos una pronta recuperación al ídolo buzón Federico Gallego que hoy, en la semifinal de la Superliga India, sufrió fractura de tibia y será operado en seis horas.



¡Mucha fuerza, @Fedegallego! 👊 ¡#NosVeránVolver! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/p4MepvXZ3q — Sud América (@IASA1914) March 11, 2019

Amidst all the celebrations, I wish Federico Gallego a speedy recovery. That injury could take away his best years possible. — Vijay.R.B (@TheBaronVj) March 11, 2019

Also, Gallego, it was really sad to see you leave the pitch like that. You are a fantastic player and I’m sending you all the good wishes for a speedy recovery. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 11, 2019

