×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL Semifinals: Bengaluru v NorthEast United - 5 Talking Points as Miku, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri strikes take BFC into ISL Final

Aravind Suchindran
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
647   //    11 Mar 2019, 22:27 IST

Miku scores for Bengaluru against NorthEast United in the second leg of the ISL semifinal
Miku scores for Bengaluru against NorthEast United in the second leg of the ISL semifinal

A superb strike from Miku, a tap-in by Dimas Delgado and a Sunil Chhetri formality helped Bengaluru FC go past NorthEast United in their ISL semifinal and confirm their berth in the Indian Super League (ISL) final.

Miku's second-half goal helped Bengaluru go 1-0 up at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium against NorthEast United. While that goal would have been enough to take them through on an away goal, Dimas Delgado finished a move that was started at the other end by Udanta Singh to comfortably seal the spot in the final.

Sunil Chhetri piled the misery on NorthEast by slotting past Pawan Kumar in a one-on-one situation.

After losing the first 2-1 in Guwahati, Bengaluru were 3-0 winners on Monday to qualify 4-2 on aggregate.

The match had its share of drama and unfortunate incidents. Miku missed a flurry of chances early on before finally slotting past NorthEast goalkeeper Pawan Kumar in the 72nd minute.

NorthEast were dealt a blow when Federico Gallego suffered an injury early in the second half and had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Bengaluru felt they were denied a penalty in the 77th minute when Keegan Pereira forcibly stopped Udanta Singh in the box. But they won't mind as they are sure to play at the Mumbai Football Arena this Sunday against either FC Goa or Mumbai City.

Considering that Goa beat Mumbai City 5-1 in the first leg, it's most probably going to be Bengaluru v Goa in the ISL final this Sunday.

Before that, here's what was most talked about at the Kanteerava on Monday: 

Advertisement

Bengaluru and their second leg fortunes

There was a big question mark over whether Bengaluru would be able to fight back in the second leg. 

But it wasn't the first time that Bengaluru had their backs up against the wall.

Bengaluru made the AFC Cup final in 2016 with a 3-1 second leg win over Johor Darul Ta'zim after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Malaysia. In the ISL semifinals last year, they were unable to get an away goal against Pune City but at the Kanteerava, they secured a berth in the final with a 3-1 victory.

Even against Tampines Rovers in the AFC Cup 2016 quarterfinal, they defended a one-goal advantage in Singapore and progressed.

It's definitely not a simple task to put up a second leg performance when the odds are turned against a side but for Bengaluru, it seems to be in their DNA to fight until the very end. The first half didn't go Bengaluru's way but they made up for it with a gritty second-half show and got the much-needed goal and victory.

The one time it didn't pan out as they expected was against Altyn Asyr in the AFC Cup 2018, coach Carles Cuadrat's first game in charge, where they lost 2-3 at home and 0-2 away.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC NorthEast United FC Miku Sunil Chhetri Indian Football
Aravind Suchindran
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Aravind Suchindran is a sports reporter from Bangalore, who has previously worked with the Times Of India and Bangalore Mirror. When not writing, he likes to read between the lines. When bored of reading between the lines, he likes to play football and explore the world.
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL Semifinals: Bengaluru, NorthEast United assistant coaches banned from touchline for 2nd leg; Dimas Delgado escapes sanction
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Bengaluru FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Hits and Flops as BFC get back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru FC, Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Why Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri is Going Through a Goal Drought
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us