ISL Transfer News: Jerry Mawihmingthanga joins Delhi Dynamos from Jamshedpur FC

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
News
100   //    23 Apr 2019, 11:21 IST

A reunion with Lallianzuala Chhangte is on the horizon for Jerry Mawihmingthanga
A reunion with Lallianzuala Chhangte is on the horizon for Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Jamshedpur FC's right winger and DSK Shivajians youth product Jerry Mawihmingthanga has joined Delhi Dynamos for the upcoming 2019-20 season of ISL. Both the clubs announced the 22-year-old's deal through social media.


Jerry first shot to fame in 2016 when he, along with Lallianzuala Chhangte, were invited to Liverpool to take part in a week-long coaching programme. Both of them were a part of the DSK Shivajians youth setup, who had a tie-up with Liverpool, and got the training stint by virtue of their terrific performance with their U-19 team.

NorthEast United FC took note of his talent and signed him on loan for the third season of the ISL. Then only a 19-year-old, Jerry could impress the bosses to make only one appearance for the Highlanders.

After the ISL got over, he continued his stint with DSK Shivajians in the I-League 2016-17 and found the back of the net twice. DSK finished seventh on the table but financial irregularities meant the club had to shut down.

However, Jerry Mawihmingthanga found a new home in the form of Jamshedpur FC. In the 2017-18 season, he made 16 appearances for the Red Miners and bagged 3 assists and a goal.

The goal against Kerala Blasters which he scored at the 22nd second became the fastest goal in the history of the ISL.

However, in the next season under Cesar Ferrando, Jerry made only 12 appearances in the ISL mostly as a substitute. The winger's stock saw dipping considerably as he could bag only one assist in the entire campaign.

Signing with Delhi Dynamos would mean a re-union with his former DSK Shivajians teammate Lallianzuala Chhangte although the latter is eyeing to sail his ship outside India.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga would have competition in the form of Romeo Fernandes and Nandakumar Sekar for a spot in the starting line-up for Delhi Dynamos. Let's see who the coach prefers.

