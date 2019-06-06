ISL Transfer News: Xisco Hernandez rejects bid from Spanish third division club; Bengaluru FC offers an extension

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST News 126 // 06 Jun 2019, 22:55 IST

Bengaluru FC wants to retain Xisco Hernandez for the upcoming ISL season

ISL franchise Bengaluru FC's star midfielder, Xisco Hernandez has rejected a bid from Spanish third-division side Real Balompedica Linense, according to a media report. The club currently plays in the Segunda Division B- Group 4, where they finished twelfth in the twenty team league.

The report mentions that the deal broke down because the club lacked a marked interest in achieving promotion. Xisco hasn't left his move to Spain completely in the lurch, however. He has received lucrative offers from lots of clubs in Spain, particularly from the second division, but hasn't accepted any.

The report further adds that Bengaluru FC has put forward a "succulent" contract extension on the table for Xisco. It remains to be seen if he continues in the ISL or goes back to Spain.

The trio of Dimas Delgado, Juanan, and Erik Paartalu will turn up for Bengaluru in the upcoming season, but the fate of other foreigners hangs in the balance. Miku, Albert Serran, Luisma Villa, and Alex Barrera's contract has completed its course, and Chencho's loan spell to NEROCA is over.

According to a circular delivered to all the franchises, the teams can register a maximum of six foreigners and field five of them at a time in the 2019-20 season of the ISL. If that is the case, then Bengaluru FC would have no options but to let go a minimum of three of their remaining foreign players who turned up in the previous season.

They have already made inroads by signing Indian Arrows players Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Suresh Singh Wangjam. Kean Lewis has also signed an extension whereas Boithang Haokip left for East Bengal.

Unlike most of the clubs in ISL, Bengaluru FC focuses on retaining most of their core players rather than spending heavily in the transfer market. However, they have to sign an Asian player for the AFC Cup. If Chencho isn't handed an extension, they might have to explore other options.