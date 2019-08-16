ISL Transfers: Former Bengaluru FC star Miku signs for Cypriot club Omonoia FC

Miku scored 20 goals for Bengaluru FC. (Image courtesy: ISL)

Former Bengaluru FC striker Nicolar Fedor ‘Miku’ has signed for Omonoia FC, the club said through a statement on their official Twitter account on Friday. The club, which plays in the Cypriot First Division League, didn’t divulge any details about the contract period and salary.

After two fruitful years during which he won the Indian Super League trophy this and helped Bengaluru FC clinch the Super Cup last year, Miku finally decided to leave Bengaluru and left a lasting legacy. One of the best foreigners to play on Indian soil, Miku had offers from Paraguay and different Major League Soccer in the USA.

Miku even said he wanted to play somewhere in Mexico. But, he changed his mind and took up a different challenge. Omonoia are one of the most successful clubs in the Cypriot League and have won the title 20 times. They have also won the Cypriot Cup 14 times and the Cypriot Super Cup a record 16 times.

However, their last European appearance came in 2008-09, where they lost in the first round of the Europa League against Manchester City. Omonoia have failed to go beyond the qualifying stages in recent times, and the club finished in the sixth position in the last season.

During his time with Bengaluru, Miku was an integral part of the team. He built a formidable partnership with Sunil Chhetri up top for Bengaluru FC, and scored 15 goals in his debut year, finishing only second in the list behind FC Goa’s Ferran Corominas.

Injuries hampered his career last season but he still remained a force to be reckoned with. His five goals and four assists helped Bengaluru clinch their first ISL title.

Miku spent most of his initial years playing for different clubs in Spain, notably Valencia, Salamanca, Gimnastic and Getafe. He moved to Scotland and played for Celtic, winning the domestic double with the Scottish giants.

After spending a year with Qatari club Al-Gharafa, Miku returned to Spain to play for Rayo Vallecano and later joined Bengaluru in 2017. The ISL Champions have already signed his replacements in Manuel Onuwu.

Omonoia will start their league campaign with a match against Doxa Katokopias FC on August 24.