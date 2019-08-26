ISL Transfers: Jamshedpur FC sign CK Vineeth

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 23 // 26 Aug 2019, 17:13 IST

Jamshedpur FC will be the third club that Vineeth represents in the ISL

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC today announced the signing of forward CK Vineeth, after the expiry of his contract with Kerala Blasters FC.

Vineeth, who spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan with Chennaiyin FC, helped the two-time ISL champions finish runners-up in the Super Cup 2019.

Jamshedpur's head coach Antonio Iriondo told the club's official website that he was happy to have a player like Vineeth in the squad. “Vineeth is a proven player,” he said, “He has a winning mentality that reflects not just in his work ethic but also his trophy cabinet. His versatility is always a threat in front of the opponent goal, which adds tremendous value to our squad composition. I look forward to working with him.”

Vineeth was the highest-scoring Indian player in the 2016 ISL, when he helped Kerala Blasters make the final of the ISL, despite joining the side late having had to play for Bengaluru FC in their run to the AFC Cup final.

In his time with Chennaiyin as well, Vineeth was the highest-scorer in the time he spent at the club, and was an integral part of their squad in the AFC Cup, where Chennaiyin could not make it out of the group, having been pipped to the post by Abahani Dhaka FC.

Jamshedpur FC also said that the Kannur-born attacker will join the squad for pre-season training in mid-September in Jamshedpur.