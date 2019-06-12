ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign attacking midfielder Sergio Cidoncha

Sergio Cidoncha

In the latest transfer move of Indian Super League (ISL), Kerala Blasters have roped in Spanish player Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC. The Kerala club officially announced the two-year deal through social media.

Sergio Cidoncha played 12 games for Jamshedpur FC in the previous season of ISL and impressed with three goals and three assists. The 28-year-old was a crucial presence in the JFC squad before being troubled by a knee injury.

Sergio Cidoncha made his move to India after spending his whole career in Spain. The attacking-midfielder started from the youth ranks of Atletico Madrid. Later, he represented Zaragoza, Albacete and Ponferradina in Spanish leagues. Even when not scoring goals, he is regarded as a very valuable asset in the frontline. The Spaniard is good at creating chances and opening up spaces with off-the-ball runs.

The move would be a bolster to Blasters' troubled attack from the previous season. The team had a horrible record in the last edition, finishing ninth with only two wins. The two foreign strikers - Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik couldn't take the team to the expected heights.

Blasters have been one of the busiest clubs in the Indian football market in this window. They had earlier appointed former NorthEast United gaffer Eelco Schattorie as their head coach. The team had also signed striker Bartholomew Ogbeche from the Highlanders. Sergio Cidoncha would be united with his Jamshedpur teammate Mario Arques in the yellow jersey. Arques was signed by the two-time ISL finalists last week. The duo is expected to be a driving force for Blasters. Arques had three goals and two assists with the Men of Steel.

Cidoncha is expected to take up the position of an attacking midfielder, behind Ogbeche. The role of feeding the two finishers will be on the shoulders of Mario Arques. Sahal Abdul Samad, the emerging player of ISL season five will be in support to him.

Kerala will be aiming at regaining the confidence of its fan group - Manjappada with a stellar performance. The management might make further amendments to the squad to reach this goal at the end of the season.