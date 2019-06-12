Indian Football Transfers: Jaime Santos Colado extends contract with East Bengal

Santos (L) formed a brilliant partnership with Jobby Justin

Last season’s I-League runners-up East Bengal have renewed contract for two more years with their Spanish midfielder Jaime Santos Colado. The extension will keep Santos till 2020-21 season, the club said.

Santos, not a familiar face in Indian football, arrived in the country on the recommendation of East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia, who knew him from his Sporting Gijon days.

After a few days of practice, Santos made his debut in the first Kolkata Derby of the I-League on December 16 last year. He made everyone to sit up and take notice after showing his exceptional Spanish skills, a rare scene in Indian football.

Though he didn’t score a goal in his debut match, Santos’s performance was highly praised by the supporters and the coach. It didn’t take much time to score his debut goal for the Red and Gold Brigade.

In the very next match against Churchill Brothers, Santos stunned everyone by scoring from a volley off Lalrindika Ralte’s corner. It helped East Bengal to win a crucial away match.

Santos went to make regular appearances for the club and in the next Kolkata Derby earlier this year, he scored the opening goal after a brilliant assist by Jobby Justin. In all, he scored five goals for East Bengal in 14 matches.

Though he is right winger, but Santos can move to left and operate the game, as he has shown many time donning East Bengal’s colours. He built a formidable partnership with Justin which proved valuable in East Bengal’s campaign.

A player with only 24 years of age, he is all set to play a vital role once again for East Bengal, as they will be making another attempt to win the elusive I-League.

Santos started his youth career with Sporting Gijon and moved to the senior side in 2014. Menedez spent considerable time with Gijon’s youth team and knew Santos very well. In 2016-17, Santos was promoted to the senior team but failed to impress the then senior team coach Rubi. He played for Segunda Division B side Mirandes before joining East Bengal.

A fan favourite, Santos will be eager to offer more this time when the new season starts.