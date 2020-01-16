Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (16th January)

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 - Football event

The fifth day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 featured several big matches where the teams of Mizoram, Odisha, Karnataka, Delhi, Bihar, Manipur and Haryana were in action under different sections.

The most exciting match of the day was between Mizoram U-17s and Chandigarh U-17s in the boys category. Besides, the match between Odisha and Haryana also seized the attention of the fans. Here are all the results of Khelo India Youth Games 2020's football games which happened on 16th January.

U-17 Boys

The first match of the day pit Mizoram against Chandigarh at LNIP Sonapur. Ankush Kumar gave Chandigarh the lead with a magnificent goal in the 35th minute. Chandigarh stayed ahead for the major part of the game however, Laldanmawia broke the shackles for Mizoram in the 76th minute and leveled the score. The match ended in stalemate.

Hosts Assam were also in action in the U-17 boys tournament. They battled with Bihar and routed them 6-1 in 90 minutes. Adarsh Rai Das (32',52'), Anupom Borgohain (26'), Lakhya Jyoti Sonowal (85'), Niwton Daimari (38') and substitute Hosea Tuolor (59') did the goal scoring for Assam but ironically, Bihar had hit the first goal of the game courtesy of Yuvraj Kumar's brilliance in the 15th minute.

U-17 Girls

Odisha locked horns with Haryana in the group B encounter of U-17 girls tournament. The match produced a lopsided result as Tannu's twin goals helped Haryana win the game 2-0 and move up in the points table.

U-21 Boys

Karnataka and Delhi clashed against each other in a high-profile encounter in the U-21 boys tournament. Karnataka took the lead in the contest thanks to Satish Kumar's goal in the 22nd minute. However, Delhi came back from behind and won the game 3-1 because of goals from Joe Massey (57'), Nishcay Adhikari (72') and Mehul Bisht (76').

U-21 Girls

Tamil Nadu edged West Bengal 2-1 in the group A match as substitute Pandi Selvi netted the winner for them in the 68th minute. A Millciya and Titli Sarkar had scored the opening goals for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively.

At the Nehru Stadium, Haryana blanked Manipur 6-0 to record the biggest win of the day. Captain Renu and striker Samiksha scored two goals each while Mona and Karuna netted the other two goals.