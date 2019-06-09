King's Cup 2019, India 1-0 Thailand: 5 Hits and Flops

Thapa celebrates after the goal

India claimed the third spot in the Kings Cup following a 1-0 victory over the hosts Thailand. An early goal in the first half from the young Anirudh Thapa proved to be the difference between the two sides.

It was a frustrating game for Thailand, who were not able to properly utilize their opportunities in the final third.

The Indian defence stood up to the task to nullify the attackers and gain a clean sheet for the first time under their manager Igor Stimac.

On the other hand, after a lamentable outing against Curacao last time, India will be proud of their performance to make small corrections and bag the victory.

The midfield consisting of Raynier Fernandes, Vinith Rai, and Anirudh Thapa looked impressive as they were able to hold up and move the ball quickly when needed.

In this article, we shall look at the Five hits and Flops during India's 1-0 victory over Thailand in the Kings Cup.

#1 Hit - Adil Khan

Adil Khan in Pune City colours

Adil Khan was the best player on the pitch for India today. The defender was a brick wall in the backline to protect the goalkeeper from being tested often.

When Thailand ran past Rahul Bheke, Sumanya was present inside the six-yard box to shoot the ball. The forward had his fair say, but Adil blocked the shot in an extraordinary way to prevent him from scoring.

In a foot race with Thitipan, Adil Khan raced inside his own box and cleared the ball out for a corner. Moments before the full-time whistle, the defender made yet another timely intervention to pluck the ball off the attacker's right leg to cut down the potential threat.

When Sandesh Jhingan was out of position at times, he made brilliant recoveries to cover his mistakes.

Besides his tremendous defensive performance, he was able to whoop the ball into the dangerous area for the only goal of the match. When he had an opportunity to play the ball into a menacing position, he did that with perfection to thread the ball to Anirudh Thapa. The midfielder had a simpler task to tap the ball in from close range.

