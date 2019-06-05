×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

King's Cup: Ranking ISL clubs by number of Indian Football Team players

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Jun 2019, 06:34 IST

Bengaluru FC and ATK have the most representation in the national team
Bengaluru FC and ATK have the most representation in the national team

India will begin their King's Cup campaign against Curacao at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Wednesday. This will also be India's first international match under new head coach Igor Stimac, who took over the reins from Stephen Constantine.

It will be a stern test for the Indian football team as the ISL and I-League clubs are in the off-season and the players aren't in the peak. Eredivisie, where 13 of the 23 Curacao players play, got over only in the second week of May whereas the Thai League and V. League 1 are underway.

Surprisingly, none of the players selected in the Indian team are contracted to the I-League clubs. Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal) was included in the initial 37-member squad but was released thereafter. Jobby Justin and Anwar Ali (Jr.) played in the I-League last season but couldn't make the cut.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam remains the only player to have not played in the ISL last season and make it to the King's Cup final squad. However, he will don Jamshedpur FC's jersey this season as his developmental stint with Indian Arrows is over.

#5 NorthEast United FC- 0

Redeem Tlang made it to the initial 37-member squad but was released later on
Redeem Tlang made it to the initial 37-member squad but was released later on

The Highlanders remain the only ISL club to not contribute a single player to the Indian football team for their King's Cup sojourn. For the 2019 Asian Cup, Rowllin Borges was their sole representative but Mumbai City FC roped him in the summer transfer window.

Redeem Tlang was the only Northeast United FC player to make it to the initial 37-member squad. But, the Shillong-born winger was released from the national camp in the first batch of players.

#4 Chennaiyin FC-1

Jeje's injury meant Chennaiyin FC's contribution reduced to one
Jeje's injury meant Chennaiyin FC's contribution reduced to one

Only one Chennaiyin FC player has made it to India's squad for the King's Cup and, it is none other than their charismatic Anirudh Thapa.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old played a pivotal part in India's first two matches in the AFC Asian Cup and was instrumental in Chennaiyin's Super Cup and AFC Cup campaign.

Igor Stimac also wanted to include Jerry Lalrinzuala and Jeje Lalpekhlua in the national camp but injuries sustained to them acted as a barrier.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC ATK Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Indian Football Igor Stimac
Advertisement
Indian Super League: ISL has set Roadmap for Growth of Indian Football
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: 5 things new Indian Football team coach can learn from BFC's title triumph
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 Review: Top 5 Indian goalkeepers of the season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Watch out Asia, we're back - Sunil Chhetri after Bengaluru FC's ISL Final victory
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Team of Season 5 of Indian Super League - Sahal Samad, Chhetri and Coro headline squad
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: Bengaluru FC v FC Goa - Match Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming and Where to Watch details
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC: Carles Cuadrat signs new two-year deal as head coach
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Having moved to Bengaluru FC, Kean Lewis looks to push for Indian football team call-up
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ISL and I-League coaches who are expected to leave next season
RELATED STORY
Major loopholes in Indian Super League's quest to revolutionize football 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us